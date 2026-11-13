Hawks vs Bulls Preview: Atlanta's Form Meets Chicago Skid

The Atlanta Hawks take their 7-5 record into United Center on Friday night to face a Chicago Bulls team that has lost eight straight games and sits at 1-9. Tip-off for this NBA Cup Group Play matchup is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 13. It marks the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

Atlanta enters having won four of its last five, while Chicago has dropped nine of its first 10 games to open the season. The Hawks vs Bulls preview comes with a clear gap in current form, but both rosters carry notable absences into the night.

Atlanta Hawks Vs Chicago Bulls Game Information

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

United Center, Chicago, IL Stage: NBA Cup, Group Play

NBA Cup, Group Play Series: First meeting of the 2026-27 season

By The Numbers .

The Matchup BreakdownAtlanta Hawks VSChicago Bulls 118.3 Points per game 113.3 45.3% Field goal percentage 43.7% 35.2% Three-point percentage 28.9% 31.7 Assists per game 26.0 14.8 Turnovers per game 16.1 14.0 Offensive rebounds per game 12.9 29.8 Defensive rebounds per game 30.4 10.1 Steals per game 7.6 3.9 Blocks per game 5.3 76.3% Free throw percentage 76.1%

Atlanta outpaces Chicago in scoring, shooting and ball movement, and the Hawks’ 10.1 steals per game compared to the Bulls’ 7.6 points to a defense that has forced more turnovers than it has committed on the season.

Atlanta Hawks Outlook

Atlanta is 7-5 and sits atop the Southeast Division standings with no games back. The Hawks have won three of their last four, including a 124-121 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 8 that featured Jalen Johnson’s return from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. Johnson scored 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes, according to The Associated Press.

Atlanta’s last outing was a 124-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 9 that snapped a four-game winning streak. CJ McCollum scored 21 points off the bench and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20, while Dyson Daniels contributed 10 points, eight assists and four steals while defending Luka Doncic, per ESPN’s game recap.

Alexander-Walker leads the Hawks at 21.9 points per game, with Johnson averaging 19.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists. The Hawks will be without Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture), Keshon Gilbert (left knee inflammation), Asa Newell (left toe) and Henri Veesaar (right knee), all listed as out, while Kingston Flemings is day-to-day with a back issue.

Chicago Bulls Outlook

Chicago is 1-9 and sits sixth in the Central Division, six games back of Detroit. The Bulls have lost eight consecutive games, the most recent a 124-119 setback against the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 12. Norman Powell leads Chicago at 19.2 points per game but is listed as day-to-day with right shoulder inflammation, an injury designation that puts his availability for Friday in question.

Josh Giddey paces the team with 8.3 assists per game, and Jalen Smith averages 7.4 rebounds. Chicago is further shorthanded with Tobe Awaka (back) and Caleb Wilson (right hand) both ruled out, while Dailyn Swain is day-to-day with a back injury.

Key Matchup

Atlanta’s ball movement against Chicago’s turnover-prone defense stands out as the clearest advantage in this Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls matchup. The Hawks average 31.7 assists per game against a Bulls defense that has allowed opponents to shoot efficiently through 10 games. If Powell is unable to go for Chicago, the Bulls would be without their leading scorer against a Hawks defense that ranks among the league’s most active, posting 10.1 steals per game. Dyson Daniels has drawn primary defensive assignments against top scorers in recent games, including Doncic and Trae Young, and figures to see significant defensive responsibility again given Chicago’s backcourt usage with Giddey running the offense.

What To Watch

The Hawks are looking to build on a stretch that saw them win four of five games, including a 139-132 win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 6 in which Alexander-Walker scored 28 points and Atlanta shot 53% from the field. For Chicago, Friday offers a chance to snap an eight-game losing streak in front of its home crowd at United Center. The group play format of the NBA Cup carries added stakes early in the season, with both teams looking to build positive results in group standings.

Atlanta returns home afterward, while Chicago continues to search for its first extended winning stretch of the season. The next scheduled update for both teams will follow Friday’s result.