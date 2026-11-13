Shane Beamer: LaNorris Sellers Injury Concern ‘Very Low'

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said his concern level about quarterback LaNorris Sellers is “very low” following the left ankle injury Sellers suffered in the Gamecocks’ 17-9 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 7.very low” following the left ankle injury Sellers suffered during the Gamecocks’ 17-9 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 7. The update comes with South Carolina preparing to host Arkansas on Saturday night and Sellers listed as questionable on the SEC Availability Report released Wednesday evening.

Beamer’s comments have tracked consistently since the injury. He said Sunday that Sellers is expected to play against Arkansas, and by Tuesday he told reporters nothing had changed with the quarterback’s status.

What Beamer Said About The LaNorris Sellers Ankle Injury

Asked directly about the severity of the issue, Beamer characterized the concern level as “very low,” according to Sports Illustrated. That assessment has remained unchanged across multiple days of availability, even as the official report lists Sellers as questionable rather than confirming him as a starter. Questionable designations on the SEC Availability Report reflect uncertainty, not a ruling out, and Beamer has not walked back his Sunday statement that Sellers is expected to play.

Who Replaces Sellers If He Sits

If Sellers cannot go, South Carolina’s next option is sophomore Cutter Woods, who has career passing numbers of 19 of 28 for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Those are limited sample-size numbers, and the Gamecocks have not announced any change at the position. Beamer’s public remarks have centered on Sellers playing, leaving Woods in a projected backup role rather than a confirmed starting one.

Season Context For Sellers And South Carolina

South Carolina enters Saturday at 6-3 and riding a four-game winning streak, putting the program in the College Football Playoff conversation as of Tuesday, according to 247Sports. Sellers has been the starter through that stretch, and the Nov. 7 win over Texas A&M was the game in which he was hurt. The Gamecocks have also dealt with other names on this week’s availability report, including Nyck Harbor and Quincy Rhodes Jr.

What’s Next

South Carolina hosts Arkansas on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. ET at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The Gamecocks play host to No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 21. Availability reports will be released Thursday and Friday nights and 90 minutes before kickoff.