Kevin Fiala makes season debut for Kings vs. Islanders

Kevin Fiala will make his season debut Thursday night as the Los Angeles Kings winger returns to the lineup against the New York Islanders, nine months after fracturing his left lower leg at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Fiala, 30, had been out since the injury occurred in February while playing for Team Switzerland, according to NHL.com.

What The Team Said About His Status

Fiala sustained multiple fractures to his left lower leg while playing for Team Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February. He had a follow-up procedure in September.

Kings coach Peter Laviolette said Fiala has looked ready in practice but cautioned that game action is a different test. “He looks great in practice, but I think once you get into a game and it becomes live, it’s always a little bit of a different feel,” Laviolette said. “But to me, he looks like he’s confident, just in the way he practices and the way he moves on the ice in practice. I think it’s a good entry point for him, and we’ll communicate with him through the game as it moves on.”

Lineup Impact For The Kings

Fiala and Mats Zuccarello are projected as the wings on the second line with center Quinton Byfield against the Islanders. Zuccarello returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing six games with an upper-body injury, finishing that outing minus-1 with a shot on goal in 11:13 of ice time during a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Laviolette said both returning forwards will have their minutes monitored. “I think Zuccarello coming back in last game, we watched the minutes and just marked him and moved him through it,” Laviolette said. “Kevin’s been on the ice for a while now and his game, his conditioning, his ability to create, it looks good to me out there.

Again, there’ll be communication between he and I tonight as to where that goes, but I do think managing that expectation as well. Both of these guys are contributing offensive players and they’re going to want to come in and have an impact, but especially with Kevin, he has been out for a while.”

Fiala joins Artemi Panarin in the lineup for the first time since the 35-year-old forward was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 4.

Season Context And Career Background

Fiala is in his fifth season with the Kings after signing a seven-year, $55.125 million contract ($7.875 million average annual value) on June 30, 2022, one day after he was traded to Los Angeles by the Minnesota Wild for defenseman Brock Faber and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Last season, Fiala posted 40 points on 18 goals and 22 assists in 56 games, a point-per-game pace that made him one of the Kings’ top offensive contributors before his injury.

What’s Next For The Kings

The Kings (5-8-2) play the sixth of a seven-game homestand that ends Saturday against the Calgary Flames.