Nik Khamenia Foot Surgery: UConn Timeline

UConn forward Nik Khamenia will undergo foot surgery in the coming days and be reevaluated in six to eight weeks, the fourth-ranked Huskies announced Thursday. Khamenia, a Duke transfer who ranks third on the team in scoring, injured his left foot during the first half of UConn’s 83-41 home win over Wagner on Monday.

The injury strips UConn of a starter just three games into his tenure with the program, and it arrives right as the Huskies head into a brutal stretch of ranked opponents.

What UConn Said About The Injury

UConn did not disclose how the injury occurred beyond noting it happened during the Wagner game. The program’s statement laid out both the procedure and the expected path back.

“Nik will have surgery in the coming days and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be reevaluated in 6-8 weeks,” the team said.

That reevaluation window does not guarantee a return date. UConn has not given a specific timeline for when Khamenia might play again beyond that checkup period.

Who Fills The Rotation Spot

Dan Hurley said the absence opens the door for UConn’s freshmen to take on larger roles immediately. Colben Landrew had already been logging starter-level minutes before the injury, and Hurley indicated he and fellow freshman Yegor Amosov will now carry more of the load.

“He (Landrew) was already playing starter’s minutes,” coach Dan Hurley said. “If Nik’s not available for this nonconference slate, people like him and Yegor are going to now be thrust into bigger roles.”

UConn has not named a permanent starting replacement, and the exact distribution of Khamenia’s workload remains unsettled heading into Friday’s game.

Khamenia’s Season And Career Context

Khamenia, 19, arrived at UConn as a former McDonald’s All-American from Los Angeles who spent the 2025-26 season at Duke. In Durham, he appeared in all 38 games but mostly came off the bench, averaging 5.7 points in 19.8 minutes per game. He entered the transfer portal in early April 2026 and committed to UConn less than two weeks later.

The move paid off early. Through three games as a starter this season, Khamenia averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.7 minutes per game, shooting 62% from the field. He also ranked second on the team with six made 3-pointers, establishing himself as a key offensive piece before the injury.

What’s Next For UConn

UConn plays Ohio State on Friday in Hartford, Connecticut, the first game Khamenia will miss. The Huskies will likely be without him for a stretch of marquee matchups that follows, including games against No. 12 Arizona, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Illinois and No. 15 Kansas. His next update is expected to come after the six-to-eight-week reevaluation period concludes.

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