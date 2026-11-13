Harbaugh Rips Broncos Over Daiyan Henley Trade Collapse

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that the Denver Broncos tried to renegotiate the terms of a trade for linebacker Daiyan Henley after a physical exam flagged a knee issue, a move Harbaugh called a “loophole” in the NFL‘s trade process. The Daiyan Henley trade collapse came a day after Denver announced the deal would not be finalized, even though both sides had agreed to terms at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Broncos were set to send a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to Los Angeles for Henley, pending the standard physical. According to ESPN, Denver flagged an issue with Henley’s knee during that physical on Wednesday, and the trade was called off before it became official.

The Main Development

Harbaugh said the Broncos used the physical results to try to lower the price for Henley rather than walk away from the trade entirely. “The Broncos based a pass-fail on a medical grade, based on whether we would take less compensation. And we wouldn’t. And we didn’t,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said Denver offered to proceed with the trade for only the fourth-round pick, dropping the fifth-rounder from the deal. “They would pass them for a fourth and a fill-in-the-blank,” he said. When the Chargers refused those revised terms, the deal fell apart.

What It Means

Harbaugh argued the situation exposes a flaw in how physicals can be used in trade negotiations. “There’s a loophole there that gives them an opportunity to do that,” Harbaugh said. “It’s something that should be looked into.

It sets a bad precedent. Medical grades should be based on pass/fail, what the medical grade is, not being used by the organization to (give up) less compensation for a trade that was agreed upon.”

No official explanation from the Broncos detailing their reasoning for backing out has been reported. The dispute centers on how a physical finding was applied after an agreement was already reached, not on whether the original trade terms themselves were ever formally completed.

Context: Henley’s Role And Contract Status

Henley, 26, leads the Chargers with 51 tackles this season and has appeared on the team’s injury report twice this year. He is a third-round pick from the 2023 draft playing on a four-year, $5.4 million rookie contract and is in the final season of that deal.

What’s Next

Harbaugh said Henley will resume practice as the Chargers prepare for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The trade remains off, with Henley staying on the Chargers’ roster for the stretch run.