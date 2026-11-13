UCLA Works On Bob Chesney Contract Extension

UCLA is 9-0 for the first time since 1998, and the surge under first-year head coach Bob Chesney has made him one of the most talked-about names in college football coaching circles. Chesney addressed the attention directly in October, telling reporters he intends to stay in Westwood as other programs take notice of his turnaround job.

“I am extremely blessed to be here. My family loves it here. I love it here.

I mean, it’s November almost, and look at us out here… I truly love it,” Chesney said, according to Sports Illustrated. “And again, the vision that I have for this place, as an outsider looking in is all things that is being met with that same energy: a plan of moving forward, an idea of chasing greatness and not being afraid to consider this big-time college football and to start building the program that way. So very excited about our future and how things go.”

The Bob Chesney Contract Situation

UCLA has not announced the terms or status of a new deal for Chesney, but his performance has made him a target for programs searching for a head coach, according to Sports Illustrated. The Bruins went 3-9 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play a year ago, finishing at the bottom of the conference standings. Under Chesney, they have reversed that record entirely and sit unbeaten through nine games.

The on-field jump has coincided with a financial one. UCLA Athletics reported more than $41 million in private support over the past fiscal year, an 80% increase from the previous year, a sign that donor enthusiasm has grown alongside the wins and national attention the program has drawn.

What It Means For UCLA’s Momentum

UCLA climbed to fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, up from eighth in the initial release, after beating Minnesota 34-20 on the road. The Bruins have won six straight Big Ten games and are one of only two remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS, alongside Utah, according to USA Today.

Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach threw for a career-high 303 yards and three touchdowns in the Minnesota win, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors. The program’s 2027 recruiting class was ranked No. 13 nationally by ESPN in October, evidence that the on-field results are translating into recruiting gains as well.

Keeping Chesney tied to a long-term agreement would protect that recruiting trajectory and the donor momentum UCLA has built since the season began. The Bruins’ rise from a last-place Big Ten finish to a top-four playoff ranking in one year is the backdrop against which any extension talks would play out.

Chesney’s Focus Stays On The Field

Chesney has downplayed the playoff rankings publicly, telling reporters after the Minnesota game that his team is not tracking its postseason positioning. “Winning this game, just win this game. No thoughts.

We don’t watch. I told our guys, don’t worry about watching this four-week drama series. … That’s not what we’re here for. We’re here to focus on getting the work and being the best that we possibly can be,” he said, per USA Today.

What’s Next

UCLA’s coaching situation remains unresolved publicly, with no official word from the athletic department on contract talks. The Bruins next face Michigan State as they look to protect their unbeaten record and playoff standing. More on that matchup is available in Total Apex Sports’ preview of UCLA’s game against Michigan State.