Ohio State is Struggling with 3 Losses: Why? It is not just the Injury at Quarterback. Explanation 1

Ohio State is struggling on the football field, Why might this be? One obvious answer is the season-ending injury to quarterback Julian Sayin. The 2 losses, after all, did start after he got hurt. However, the reasons are more complex and they could continue to plauge the team in the future, though roster turnover might remake the team again, like it did this year.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day seems stressed and sad. He should be, Ohio State is struggling and he keeps saying that the three losses the team has currently is unacceptible. The problems with his team, which seem to have begun in earnst when starting quarterback, Julian Sayin, was injured against Indiana, however the problems with the team started before that incident and are systemic. Do you think Ryan Day can hold it all together?

Ohio State is Struggling to win Football Games, this Seems Recent, but it is not

Credit: Brett.t.burch

The are several reason why Ohio State is struggling. They have existed all season. Remember, the team had an historic collapse at Texas in Austin in the second game of there year. So, what are the reasons Ohio State is struggling. There are many.

The Coaches Can’t Coach

Ohio State fired its special teams coordinator , Rob Discher, on Nov.10. He was just the first shoe to fall, but is instructive. He was hired to right the ship for the Buckeyes on special teams, but failed. The special teams for the Buckeyes have been historically bad. The game they just lost turned on a fake punt where one defensive lineman threw to another, for a 22-yard gain, that got them a first down. Oregon then went on to score 38 unanswered points in a shocked Ohio Stadium.

Discher was the first, but he will not be the last. Offensive line coach, Tyler Bowen, is doing a fantastic job recuiting, but he is not doing a good job coaching. The offensive line brought back starters who totaled more than 90 career starts. Yet, Ohio State is struggling to run the ball. They are near the middle of the pack in rushing and we know that running the ball is key to winning football games.

Even the coordinators, Arthur Smith on offense and Matt Patricia on defense, are suspect. There was a lot of otimism about Smith coming in. As a former head coach, inheriting an experienced offense with several weapons. Yet, Smith has fallen flat on his face. Patricia, was hailed as a genius last season. However, the team has given up 71 points in the last two games, and collapsed in the Texas heat. Maybe, he just had good players.

Populating the National Football League

One of the main reasons Ohio State is struggling, and Matt Patricia might not be a genius is because a trenmdous amount of football talent has left Columbus and joined the National Football League. Just on defense 8 Ohio State football players have been drafted in each of the past two seasons.

Several of these players are stars. Caleb Downs is a future all-pro with the Dallas Cowboys. He might be the defensive rookie of the year, if it was not for his former teammate, Arvelle Reese, who is a star for the New York Giants. He has 49 tackles, 4.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Conclusion: Many More Problems

These are just two of the several problems that has Ohio State stuggling this season in football. That is why this explanatation will require more articles. Problems in future articles include, the massive player turnover, the lack of freshmen playing time. To name just two. There are many more. Ohio State should have the best of everything in football, it does not have the best coaches, or players right now.