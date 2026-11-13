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New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Preview, Prediction & Odds November 13th
By Jordan Ramos,9 days ago
The NBA In-Season Tournament is on fire, and bettors could win big with the New York Knicks taking on the Indiana Pacers. New York is hoping to get a win and try to defend their NBA Cup against their rivals.
New York is coming off a poor loss, but has been playing well with winning four of five games. The Knicks are playing well this season, even with the sluggish record, and could have a solid game tonight.
Indiana is coming off a strong win against the Wizards and hopes to continue their momentum swing tonight. With the NBA Cup on fire, bettors could win big with the New York Knicks having another strong game against the Indiana Pacers.
Game Details
Date: November 13, 2026
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime
Odds: (NYK -102, New York -2.5, o/u 219.5)
Team Form & Recent Results
New York Knicks Recent Form
- New York is coming off a loss to the Cavaliers at MSG.
- The Knicks are having a sluggish season, being 6-5 and fifth in the Eastern Conference.
- New York is ranking decently with being 22nd in PPG, seventh in 3PT FG, second in rebounds and ninth in offensive rating.
- Jalen Brunson is having a strong season, scoring 26.0 PTS, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
Indiana Pacers Recent Form
- Indiana is coming off a blowout against the Washington Wizards.
- The Pacers are sluggish this season, with a 4-8 record and 11th in the Eastern Conference.
- Indiana is ranked 20th in PPG, 10th in FG%, and 19th in offensive rating.
- Pascal Siakam is playing well this season, scoring 22.7 PTS, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
Key Storylines
- The New York Knicks will have a fully healthy lineup against their rivals.
- Indiana is going to be without Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Ben Sheppard, and Johnny Furphy and will have T.J. McConnell as a GTD
- New York is coming off a loss to the Cavaliers, but has won four of five games.
- With the Knicks stumbling, Indiana is coming off a win against the Wizards but has lost three of five.
- Las Vegas is focusing on the New York Knicks to rebound against the Pacers and their injury-riddled offense.
Players to Watch
New York Knicks
- OG Anunoby
- In the loss to the Cavs, Anunoby scored 14 points, with six rebounds and two assists.
- Anunoby is having a strong season, scoring 16.5 PPG, 2.4 APG, and 5.4 RPG.
Indiana Pacers
- Andrew Nembhard
- During the win against the Wizards, Nembhard scored 17 PTS, with two rebounds and ten assists.
- Nembhard is having a solid season, scoring 17.1 PPG, 7.8 APG, and 2.1 RPG.
Matchup Breakdown
Offense vs. Defense
The New York Knicks are having a sluggish season, ranking ninth in offensive rating, seventh in 3PT FG, 11th in 3PT FG%, but 22nd in PPG, and 27th in FG%. New York’s defense has been solid this season, ranking seventh in defensive rating, but 27th in steals.
While the Knicks have a strong team, Indiana is having a solid season, despite the poor record. Indiana is playing well on offense, with ranking 20th in PPG, sixth on pace, but ranks poorly on rebounds being 26th in rebounds and 30th in offensive rebounds. The Pacers’ defense is also sluggish, being 14th in defensive rating and 22nd in steals.
Coaching / Strategy Notes
For the New York Knicks to win against the Pacers, they need to have a solid game against their defensive wings and centers. New York needs to have a strong game from Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges on offense against the Pacers. The Knicks also need to have a solid defensive game from OG and their bench against the Pacers.
While the Knicks are having a sluggish but strong start, Indiana will need to have a strong game tonight. For Indiana to win, they need to pressure the Knicks’ wings and have a strong offensive game against their defense. Indiana also needs to have a strong game plan against the Knicks’ offense, with Brunson and KAT leading the charge.
Prediction
Prediction: New York Knicks 119, Indiana Pacers 100
How to Watch
- Streaming: Prime Video
- Radio: SiriusXM
FAQ SECTION
Q: What time is the [New York Knicks] vs. [Indiana Pacers] game?
A: [The game will be on at 7:00 PM Eastern time for fans on the East Coast]
Q: Who is favored to win?
A: [The New York Knicks are the heavy favorites due to their strong and healthy roster against a weak Pacers lineup]
Q: Where is the game being played?
A: [Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN]
Q: What are the betting odds?
A: [NYK -102, New York -2.5, o/u 219.5]
Conclusion
While the New York Knicks are coming off a tough loss, the Pacers are dealing with injuries and could play well tonight. New York could take advantage of the Pacers‘ weak lineup and play strong tonight.
Bettors could also look for the Knicks to have a healthy lineup against a Pacers team without their top guards. Bettors could win big with the New York Knicks taking on the Indiana Pacers and winning big and covering for bettors.