John Cena Classic: What WWE Has Confirmed So Far

John Cena has spent the weeks since his in-ring retirement building a new event out of his own name, and the John Cena Classic details released so far show a fan-appreciation showcase more than a traditional tournament. The inaugural event is set for Dec. 14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, airing on a special edition of WWE Raw, according to Yahoo Sports and Sports Illustrated. Cena has used NXT appearances and media interviews to frame the show as a passion project, not a one-off gimmick, even as he has admitted its long-term survival depends on how it performs.

The Confirmed Format: Exhibitions, Not A Bracket

Despite the word “Classic” inviting bracket speculation, Sports Illustrated reported the event will not use a bracket-style tournament. Instead it will feature exhibition matches pitting current main roster stars against NXT talent, a structure Cena compared directly to Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“They’re all gonna be current [main roster stars] versus NXT. It’s very much like Saturday Night’s Main Event, and I love that December 14th is the date, because that’s one year and one day from my last match,” Cena told The Takedown on SI. The Dec. 14 date is confirmed by Sports Illustrated as exactly one year and one day after his retirement match.

Champions Crowned By Fan Vote, Not Match Outcome

Sports Illustrated reported that Men’s and Women’s Champions will be crowned at the event, and more than one John Cena Championship will be handed out this year. The twist is how winners are determined. Bleacher Report described an “American Idol” style voting system run through Club WWE, meaning fans select the champion rather than the result being decided purely by the matches themselves.

That system creates a scenario Sports Illustrated flagged directly: a wrestler could lose an exhibition match and still walk away with the John Cena Classic title because of fan voting. WWE has not detailed exactly how many votes are needed or the mechanics of the Club WWE ballot, so the full scoring process remains unclear.

Cena’s Own Framing Of The Event’s Purpose

Cena has been direct about why he built this platform rather than simply retiring quietly. Speaking to Uncrowned, he said, “Sometimes all people need is just to get out there. Honestly, that’s the motivation behind the John Cena Classic.

I want to create an annual event where we showcase the best and brightest from NXT against the best and brightest from WWE. Kind of like ‘Enter the Dragon’ without all the death.”

He expanded on that ambition with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, saying, “This is where I see, hopefully, my future in WWE lying, as a beacon of opportunity. I wanna try to create [something like] an Arnold Classic.” Sports Illustrated also reported the event is modeled on fan appreciation nights and all-star games in addition to the Arnold Classic comparison, positioning it as a showcase rather than a competitive crown jewel.

Yahoo Sports traced the idea back to Cena’s retirement match, where NXT talents including Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans and Sol Ruca worked alongside main roster stars. That outcome reportedly stuck with Cena, and Sports Illustrated reported he began thinking about building a recurring event immediately after his final match last December.

Invitations So Far: Cody Rhodes And Zilla Fatu

Cena has personally handled the invitations, appearing on NXT to recruit talent face to face. Cody Rhodes was the first name brought in, a choice Cena explained to The Takedown on SI: “I love Cody so much. I needed a first invitee who is a cornerstone, franchise player, and a global name.”

Sports Illustrated also confirmed Zilla Fatu has been invited. No full roster for Dec. 14 has been announced beyond those two names, and WWE has not released specific match pairings for the card.

The Honest Counterpoint: Cena Admits It Could End After One Year

Cena has not oversold the Classic as a guaranteed institution. Bleacher Report quoted him saying plainly, “It won’t continue beyond this year if it stinks.” That is a notable admission from the person whose name is on the marquee. It frames the Dec. 14 show less as the launch of a permanent WWE tradition and more as a trial run that Cena himself is willing to shelve if it does not land with fans, a rare level of candor for a company-branded event tied to a star as prominent as Cena.

What To Watch Before Dec. 14

The gap between now and the event leaves several open questions. WWE has not revealed the remaining competitors, the specific exhibition pairings or the technical details of how Club WWE voting will be tallied. What is confirmed is the venue, the Dec. 14 date, the Raw broadcast window and the exhibition-versus-bracket format Cena and WWE have laid out publicly. Fans watching NXT programming in the coming weeks should expect further invitation segments as Cena continues building the card in person, following the same approach that brought in Rhodes and Fatu.

For more on WWE’s biggest current storylines, see Roman Reigns’ WWE Mount Rushmore criteria.