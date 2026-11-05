Patrick Kane out with upper-body injury

Patrick Kane will miss at least the next couple of games with an upper-body injury after exiting the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at the United Center, coach Jeff Blashill confirmed.

Kane went down during the second period and did not return for the third, when he was officially ruled out. He finished the night with 10 minutes, 20 seconds of ice time and no points before leaving the game, according to Sportsnet.

What The Team Said About The Injury

Blashill told the Chicago Tribune Kane will miss at least the next couple of games. The Blackhawks have not specified the exact nature of the upper-body injury, according to Sportsnet.

Connor Bedard, who has skated alongside Kane this season, spoke to what the 37-year-old means to the group. “He’s the heartbeat of this team, the guy that we lean on so much on and off the ice,” Bedard said. “And the biggest thing is, we just hope he’s fine and hope he’s ready to go as soon as possible.”

Kane’s Season Numbers

Kane came into the Colorado game with one goal and nine points through 14 games, numbers that made him Chicago’s second-leading scorer behind Bedard. His nine points this season break down to one goal and eight assists, a playmaking role that has made his ice time valuable regardless of goal totals.

Kane’s role as a playmaker has been essential to the Blackhawks’ secondary scoring behind Connor Bedard, who leads the team with 10 points.

What’s Next For The Blackhawks

The Blackhawks’ next game is Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings. No return date has been announced beyond Blashill’s statement that Kane is expected to miss at least the next couple of games. The Blackhawks have not released an updated injury designation or a timeline for a medical update.

Chicago continues its schedule without clarity on Kane’s exact return window. The team’s upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday will offer the first opportunity to see how the lineup responds in his absence, with further updates expected as the Blackhawks approach that game.

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