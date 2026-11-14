Bill Hader Abbott Elementary News Comes With a Philly Twist

Bill Hader is heading to “Abbott Elementary.” The “Barry” star announced during his Nov. 2 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he will guest star on ABC’s hit sitcom this season.

“I do a guest spot on ‘Abbott Elementary’ this year. I am excited,” Hader told Kimmel, according to TVLine.

What we know about the guest spot

Hader didn’t reveal his character, the plot or when his episode will air. He did joke about how he got the gig. When Kimmel pointed out that the show usually favors guest stars from Philadelphia, Hader said, “I had to act like I was from Philly.”

He joins a Season 6 guest lineup that already includes Ali Wong, Miranda Cosgrove and Edi Patterson.

“Abbott Elementary” airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Hader and Brunson’s other team-up

“Abbott Elementary” was created by and stars Quinta Brunson, and the two have been working together. Hader was on Kimmel’s show to promote Warner Bros. Pictures Animation‘s “The Cat in the Hat,” which opened in theaters Nov. 6, four days after his announcement. Hader voices the title character, and Brunson voices Sherri, an HR director.

Hader’s background

Hader co-created HBO‘s “Barry” with Alec Berg and starred in it from 2018 to 2023, winning two Emmy Awards for lead actor in a comedy series. Before that, he spent eight seasons on “Saturday Night Live,” from 2005 to 2013.

This year, he played Abraham Lincoln in Larry David’s HBO sketch series “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness” and appeared in Netflix‘s documentary “SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of.”

What’s next

ABC hasn’t announced an air date for Hader’s episode. More details are expected as Season 6 continues.