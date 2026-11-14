Jason Statham Dogfight: Why Netflix Waited 7 Films for This

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are teaming up again for “Dogfight,” a revenge action film set up at Netflix. Netflix announced the project Nov. 3 as the pair’s seventh film collaboration, and it’s the first they’ve made for the streamer.

Production is slated to begin in the U.K. in early 2027. Ritchie is writing, directing and producing the film, which Netflix describes as “a stylish revenge actioner set in the London criminal underworld.”

A partnership seven films deep

“Dogfight” extends a partnership that began with “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” Ritchie’s 1998 feature debut and Statham’s first film role. The two followed it with “Snatch,” “Revolver,” “Wrath of Man” and “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” and they have “Viva La Madness” on the way.

None of those films was made for Netflix, and “Viva La Madness” won’t be either. The adaptation of J.J. Connolly’s novel will be released by Black Bear in the U.S. and by Amazon MGM Studios in most international territories, according to What’s on Netflix, which notes the film is listed on IMDb for 2028.

Black Bear is also backing “Dogfight,” alongside Ritchie’s Toff Guy Films and Statham’s Punch Palace. Ritchie is producing with Statham, Ivan Atkinson and John Friedberg.

Why Netflix wants this pair

Netflix subscribers have already shown they’ll turn up for Ritchie and Statham. The duo’s 2021 thriller “Wrath of Man” drew 8.3 million views during its two weeks in the streamer’s global top 10 after arriving on the service in December 2025, according to What’s on Netflix.

Beyond the genre, plot details for “Dogfight” haven’t been announced, and no one besides Statham has been cast. Netflix hasn’t set a release date. What’s on Netflix expects late 2027 at the earliest, with 2028 looking more likely.

Ritchie’s packed slate

“Dogfight” lands on an already crowded schedule for Ritchie, whose TV work includes “The Gentlemen” for Netflix, “MobLand” for Paramount+ and “Young Sherlock” for Prime Video, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

The second season of “The Gentlemen” premiered on Netflix on Sept. 3, 2026, and the third season is now filming in the U.K. and Morocco. Robert Carlyle, Elijah Wood and Orlando Bloom are among eight new cast members joining that season, according to What’s on Netflix.

What’s next

More details on the “Dogfight” cast and story should surface as the early 2027 start date approaches. In the meantime, Statham fans won’t have to wait long for his next revenge story: “The Beekeeper 2” opens in theaters Jan. 15, 2027. And Black Bear has news of its own, as head of U.S. distribution Benjamin Kramer exits the company.