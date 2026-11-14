Control Resonant Sales Triple Remedy's Revenue. Now What?

Remedy Entertainment says Control Resonant has become the fastest-selling game in the studio’s history, and the Finnish developer’s latest financial results show just how much that single release has reshaped its business. The company reported that its revenue jumped 226% in the third quarter to €39.6 million, up from €12.2 million a year earlier, after Control Resonant launched Sept. 24, according to Eurogamer.

The Control Resonant sales record stands out even against Remedy’s other recent hits. The game passed 1 million copies sold Oct. 15, about three weeks after launch. Alan Wake 2, the studio’s previous fastest seller, took roughly two months to reach the same mark.

The Details Behind Remedy’s Q3 Numbers

Remedy turned a €0.6 million operating profit in the third quarter, a sharp reversal from the €16.4 million loss it posted in the same quarter a year earlier. And that’s with only a sliver of the launch on the books: the quarter closed Sept. 30, so the results cover preorders and Control Resonant‘s first week on sale.

Close to half of Control Resonant’s players are new to the franchise, according to Remedy.

Remedy CEO Jean-Charles Gaudechon called the game, the studio’s first self-published release of this scale, “a defining milestone for the company” in Remedy’s business review. “Reaching new players was a key goal for this game, and these early results indicate a growing audience for the franchise and for Remedy,” he said.

What It Means For Fans And The Control Franchise

The success of Control Resonant has lifted the rest of Remedy’s catalog along with it. The original 2019 Control saw a sales bump following Control Resonant’s release, with its third-quarter sales topping both the same quarter last year and the first two quarters of 2026, according to Remedy.

That kind of spillover suggests some new players may be discovering the franchise through Resonant and then going back to play where the series started.

Context For Remedy’s Turnaround

The swing from a multimillion-euro loss to a modest profit in a single year highlights how much weight one release can carry for a studio of Remedy’s size. The turnaround isn’t complete yet, though. Remedy still posted a €2.3 million operating loss for the first nine months of 2026, even as revenue for that period rose 48.2% to €62.9 million.

Gaudechon said the studio’s priority now is to “get Control Resonant into the hands of more players.” There’s room to grow: Remedy reported 2.4 million outstanding wishlists for the game.

What’s Next For Remedy

Remedy is also in full production on a remake of Max Payne 1 & 2 for Rockstar Games, and a new self-published project is in production readiness. The studio will report its full-year 2026 results Feb. 9, 2027, which will offer the first real look at how Control Resonant performed beyond its launch week.