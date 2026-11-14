‘Blue Eye Samurai' Season 2 Release Date Sends Mizu to London

Netflix has confirmed the “Blue Eye Samurai” season 2 release date of Jan. 19, 2027. The animated series returns with six episodes, picking up Mizu’s hunt for the last two men who could be her father as her path leads her to London.

The new season arrives more than three years after season 1 debuted on Netflix on Nov. 3, 2023. Netflix announced the date on the show’s third anniversary, narrowing down the January window it first revealed at Anime NYC in August.

“Blue Eye Samurai” Season 2 Release Date And Platform

Date: Jan. 19, 2027

Platform: Netflix

Episode count: Six

Animation studio: Blue Spirit

Series creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green return as executive producers and writers for the new season, according to What’s on Netflix. Blue Spirit, the studio behind the show’s distinct visual style, is again handling animation for the six-episode run.

What We Know About “Blue Eye Samurai” Season 2

Season 2 sends Mizu overseas to continue her search for the men who could be her father, according to the outlet. Season 1 followed Mizu across Japan as she sought revenge against the four white men who might have fathered her. Now that hunt takes her to London for the two who remain.

The story isn’t only abroad. Netflix’s logline says Akemi and Taigen will work inside Edo Castle under a new shogun back in Japan, while Ringo searches for a new purpose.

Why It Matters

“Blue Eye Samurai” turned its blend of samurai-era action and personal revenge into awards success. Season 1 won the Emmy for outstanding animated program in 2024 and three more Emmys for individual achievement in animation. Netflix has already renewed the series for a third and final season, slated for 2028, so the story will wrap up roughly five years after it began.

What’s Next

Season 3 will end Mizu’s story, but the world of the show may go on. Unofficial notes from a LightBox panel, reported by What’s on Netflix, say Noizumi and Green hope to develop spinoffs and that an art book is planned around the final season’s release. Netflix hasn’t confirmed either one.

Until then, “Blue Eye Samurai” season 2 premieres on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2027.