Live-Action Naruto Movie: Why Sony Bet on Cretton Again

Sony Pictures has joined Lionsgate to co-finance the live-action “Naruto” movie, and Lionsgate has officially greenlit the adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto’s manga, The Hollywood Reporter reported Nov. 3. The deal came after competitive bidding from multiple studios. It gives Sony international distribution rights, while Lionsgate keeps domestic distribution and continues to oversee development and production.

Destin Daniel Cretton is writing, directing and producing the film, with production scheduled to begin in spring 2027.

Details of the “Naruto” movie financing deal

Under the arrangement, Lionsgate keeps control over how the project comes together on the ground, from script to set, while Sony takes the film to audiences outside the United States. The Hollywood Reporter did not specify the size of Sony’s financial contribution or details of the bidding process that preceded the deal.

Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, framed the partnership as a natural fit given Sony’s history with Japanese source material, a history that includes owning anime streamer Crunchyroll. “With their deep expertise in manga and anime and global distribution prowess, Sony Pictures is a perfect partner for ‘Naruto,’ and we’re thrilled to join forces with Tom Rothman and his team to bring this extraordinary property to audiences around the world,” Fogelson said.

Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of the Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, pointed to his studio’s recent work with Cretton as a reason for the reunion. “Lionsgate has done a masterful job in putting together an A-level adaptation, and we are honored to be chosen as their partner. Not to mention, we had a sweet success this summer with Destin and are delighted to be back in his capable hands,” Rothman said.

What it means for fans of the live-action adaptation

Lionsgate first announced plans for a live-action “Naruto” film in 2015, and Cretton signed on in 2024. For fans tracking the long-gestating adaptation, the greenlight and spring 2027 production start mark the clearest sign yet that the project is moving forward on a concrete timeline. The deal also puts the “Naruto” movie in the hands of a filmmaker Sony already trusts with a massive property. Cretton’s previous film, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” has grossed more than $2.5 billion worldwide, and Rothman’s comments suggest that track record factored into Sony signing on.

Cretton himself described the project in personal terms. “As a longtime fan of ‘Naruto,’ I’ve always loved that beneath the extraordinary action is a story filled with heart, humor and humanity. Kishimoto-sensei created a world where unlikely heroes do extraordinary things, and that’s what makes it so special.

“Lionsgate has been an incredible partner, and I’m thrilled to reunite with the fantastic team at Sony. Together, we’re committed to capturing everything fans love about ‘Naruto’ while introducing it to a whole new generation,” Cretton said.

Context on the “Naruto” property

Kishimoto’s “Naruto” manga ran in Japan’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 1999 to 2014 and has sold more than 250 million copies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The anime adaptation has reached viewers in more than 145 countries and territories. In the United States, “Naruto” aired on Cartoon Network and its sequel series, “Naruto: Shippuden,” aired on Disney XD. That reach makes it one of the most widely distributed anime franchises as Sony and Lionsgate now attempt to bring it to live action.

What’s next

Production on the “Naruto” film is set to begin in spring 2027. Neither studio has announced casting, a budget or a release date, and those announcements would mark the next major steps in the project’s development.