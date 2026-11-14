Elder Scrolls 6 Sentinel: What the Title Gives Away

Bethesda has officially confirmed that “The Elder Scrolls VI” will carry the subtitle Sentinel, ending years of guesswork about the long-awaited sequel’s full name. Todd Howard revealed the title Nov. 3 in a video message marking Bethesda Game Studios’ 40th anniversary, according to IGN.

What Bethesda announced

Along with the name, the studio revealed a new logo and a teaser of about a minute for “The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel.” The teaser shows wind-blown desert dunes and an Elder Scroll resting in the sand, followed by a quote from Yazar, a high priest of Hammerfell’s queen. It doesn’t include any gameplay footage.

The reveal comes more than eight years after Bethesda first teased the game at E3 in June 2018, and just days before the 15th anniversary of “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” on Nov. 11.

What the name Sentinel means

Sentinel is a major Redguard city in the province of Hammerfell on the continent of Tamriel. It sits in the northwestern hills of Hammerfell, overlooking the Iliac Bay.

Hammerfell lies west of Cyrodiil, the setting of “Oblivion,” and southwest of Skyrim. High Rock sits to the north across the Iliac Bay, the Eltheric Ocean forms the western coast and the Abecean Sea runs along the south. Between the title and the teaser’s desert imagery, Hammerfell looks set to anchor the game’s world, though Bethesda hasn’t detailed the story or plot.

Why fans had been expecting this

The reveal follows a notable tease from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, who watched a live playthrough of the game at Bethesda Game Studios on Aug. 11. In a post on X, Sharma wrote the title as “The Elder Scrolls VI: ********,” with eight asterisks standing in for the subtitle, a detail that lines up with Sentinel’s eight letters. Bethesda Game Studios replied using the same eight asterisks, and fans quickly zeroed in on Sentinel as the likeliest answer.

The anticipation around the sequel has also been fueled by the staying power of its predecessor. Bethesda says “Skyrim” has sold more than 65 million copies, and players are still exploring it 15 years after launch. That’s a lot of weight for the next entry to carry.

What’s next

Bethesda hasn’t announced a release date, release window or platforms for “The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel,” and no gameplay details have been shared beyond the teaser. The reveal came strictly as part of the studio’s 40th anniversary celebration, with no additional showcase or follow-up date announced alongside it.

Fans curious about other recent “Elder Scrolls VI” reporting can check out what’s been reported about the game’s boats, and those following Bethesda’s standing in the broader industry conversation can see how the studio’s work is being recognized among the Golden Joystick Awards 2026 nominees.