LEGO Godzilla Set Outgrows Every LEGO Ideas Build Before It

LEGO has revealed its first official Godzilla set, a 5,363-piece build priced at $449.99. The set is based on the version of Godzilla from Legendary’s Monsterverse and is the largest release to ever come out of the LEGO Ideas program.

The LEGO Godzilla set (21375) goes on sale Nov. 27 through LEGO Stores and at LEGO.com/Godzilla, Polygon reported. LEGO announced the set Nov. 3. Fans who buy it between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30 will receive a free LEGO Ideas Godzilla Logo and Footprint set as a bonus while supplies last, according to LEGO. The 359-piece bonus build features a Godzilla logo, Mothra perched on a building and a brick-built footprint matching the size of the big set’s foot.

What Was Announced About The LEGO Godzilla Set

The completed build stands more than 27.5 inches tall when posed with Godzilla’s signature Heat Ray effect, which swaps in for the model’s tongue. It measures 10.5 inches wide and 15.5 inches long, giving collectors a display piece sized closer to a statue than a typical shelf set. The set is rated 18+.

The original design came from Matthew Esposito, a New York-based fan designer known on LEGO Ideas as MattE720. Esposito submitted the concept to LEGO Ideas in December 2023. LEGO’s design team then developed his idea into the retail version, which features textured scaly skin, jagged dorsal fins and a sweeping tail, along with adjustable shoulders, elbows, wrists and fingers that let builders pose the finished figure.

Esposito described the project in a statement released by LEGO. “Building LEGO Godzilla was a real passion project,” Esposito said. “I’ve loved both LEGO building and Godzilla for years, so I wanted to capture his shape, scale and character as accurately as I could.”

What It Means For Fans

At 5,363 pieces, the set is the biggest model the LEGO Ideas program has ever produced. LEGO Ideas lets fans submit their own designs, and any project that earns 10,000 supporters goes to a LEGO review board for official consideration. Esposito’s Godzilla cleared that bar and was approved in June 2025, making it the largest of those fan concepts to reach store shelves.

The $449.99 price and 5,363-piece count put the LEGO Godzilla set among the 20 largest LEGO sets currently available, aimed at adult fans and serious Monsterverse collectors rather than casual buyers. The posable joints mean the finished model can be displayed in different stances, including the Heat Ray pose that pushes its height past 2 feet.

What’s Next

The LEGO Godzilla set launches Nov. 27, which is Black Friday, at LEGO.com and LEGO Stores. The Nov. 27-30 window is tied to the free bonus set offer, which runs while supplies last. LEGO Insiders members can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a signed set.