Yelp Fake Reviews: The Warning Label Restaurants Dread

Yelp fake reviews can cost a business more than its star rating. Since 2012, Yelp has placed Consumer Alerts on business pages when it finds evidence that reviews have been manipulated, warning diners before they ever read a word of praise. The company had issued more than 4,900 of those alerts on U.S. businesses by 2023, when it began publishing a public index of flagged businesses, according to Eater.

As fake reviews have become easier to produce, through paid influencers, generative AI tools or third-party agencies selling bulk bot reviews, Yelp has leaned harder on technology to catch them, Eater reported. The company has also gone to court against at least one business accused of selling fake reviews.

How Does Yelp Detect Fake Reviews?

Yelp says it relies on automated recommendation software, reports from users and business owners, and human moderators to spot fraudulent activity. Some researchers believe the screening goes further. “There are also reports that Yelp uses an algorithm to screen reviews for AI-generated language, which can be a sign of review inflation,” George Mason University accounting professor Yi Cao told Scripps News.

The rise of generative AI, paid influencer posts and agencies producing bot reviews in bulk has made fake reviews more common and harder to spot without automated screening, Eater reported.

What Does a Consumer Alert Mean for Diners?

When Yelp catches suspicious or paid-for review activity, it places a Consumer Alert directly on that business’s Yelp page. The alert typically stays up for 90 days and is removed if the behavior stops. Many alerts link to the evidence Yelp collected.

An alert doesn’t always mean the owner did it. Yelp also flags patterns such as a sudden wave of positive reviews coming from a single IP address, and manipulation can come from a competitor or an outside party.

The scale of enforcement varies by case. In February 2020, Yelp put Consumer Alerts on the pages of all 200-plus locations of burger franchise Burgerim after obtaining a letter from the chain’s corporate office. The letter offered social media influencers a free combo meal in exchange for five-star Yelp reviews and Instagram posts. That case shows how a single scheme can trigger alerts across an entire multi-location brand rather than just one storefront.

Why Did Yelp Sue Over Fake Reviews?

Yelp’s enforcement has also extended into court. In February 2015, the company sued the operators of a business called Yelp Director, which also did business as Revpley and Revleap, in federal court in Northern California. The suit claimed the operators sold business owners four- and five-star Yelp reviews and promised to filter out negative ones.

Yelp first identified Yelp Director in November 2013 and sent a cease-and-desist letter. The operators initially said they would comply but kept offering the same service under the new names, according to the complaint. The lawsuit accused the defendants of trademark infringement, unfair competition, cybersquatting, contract interference and false advertising.

The parties later reached a settlement. In March 2018, a federal court entered a $2 million judgment for Yelp after ruling that Revleap had violated that agreement, Law360 reported.

What It Means for Restaurants and Diners

Fake reviews carry real consequences for restaurants once Yelp’s systems catch them, from public warning labels to lawsuits against the companies that sell the service. Federal regulators have joined in, too: The Federal Trade Commission finalized a rule banning fake reviews in 2024.

For diners, the Consumer Alert works as a built-in warning label. If a restaurant’s page carries one, it’s worth clicking through to the evidence before trusting the stars.

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