Borderlands 100 Million Sales: Gearbox Wants Your Ideas Next

The Borderlands franchise has crossed 100 million units sold, 2K and Gearbox Software announced Nov. 2. They also confirmed that more Borderlands 4 content is on the way in 2027 and gave a broader look at where the series could go next. Borderlands 4 launched Sept. 12, 2025.

The milestone makes good on a prediction from Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford, who told Insider Gaming at Gamescom 2025 that Borderlands 4’s launch would push the franchise past 100 million units “easy.”

Neither Gearbox nor 2K broke out how many copies Borderlands 4 has sold, so it is not clear how much of the 100 million came from the newest game versus earlier entries. Borderlands 2 remains the series’ best-seller, with more than 31 million units sold.

The Details Behind The Borderlands 100 Million Sales Milestone

Borderlands 4 set a series record on Steam, passing 200,000 concurrent players on launch day and peaking at more than 300,000 during its launch weekend. Its daily Steam peaks have since fallen into the low thousands, according to SteamDB.

The game has dealt with persistent PC performance problems since release and holds a Mixed user review rating on Steam. In November 2025, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said Borderlands 4’s sales were “a little softer than we would have liked,” pointing to the PC issues, but expressed confidence the game would recover over time.

Take-Two later paused development on the planned Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4. A company spokesperson said in February 2026 that the focus remained on post-launch content and ongoing improvements to optimize the game on existing platforms.

What It Means For Fans And Players

Gearbox confirmed that Weekly Activity refreshes and Community Challenges will keep running for Borderlands 4. The studio said it just closed out Year 1 of its content roadmap for the game.

“Moving forward, Weekly Activity refreshes and Community Challenges will continue. We just wrapped our Year 1 roadmap, and the team is cooking hard on more Borderlands 4 content for next year,” Gearbox said in a message to fans.

Beyond that statement, Gearbox has not detailed what the next year of content will include.

A Franchise Looking At Its Next Chapter

Gearbox framed its comments as part of a broader review of the franchise rather than a narrow focus on Borderlands 4 alone. “The team is constantly listening to community feedback, and they are exploring additional character arcs, storylines, and an exciting overall direction for the future of the franchise,” Gearbox said.

The studio went further, posing open questions to its community. “We’re also taking a bigger look at the franchise as a whole. Where can we take it next? What characters do you want to spend more time with? What stories deserve a payoff?” Gearbox asked.

Those are hints, not announcements. Gearbox has not named a next title, a new character or a release window. The studio has only said it is weighing options and asking for fan input, which leaves the shape of the franchise’s next chapter unconfirmed.

What’s Next For Borderlands

Gearbox was direct about the pace of any future reveal. “All that said, big plans take time, and we need some room to work. You can trust that we’ll talk more when the time is right,” Gearbox said.

No date has been given for that update. In the meantime, players can expect Weekly Activities and Community Challenges to continue while Gearbox works on more Borderlands 4 content for 2027.