Nicole Taylor of Taylor Red Dies at 35: Inside Her Last Year

Nicole Taylor, a member of the country music trio Taylor Red, has died at 35. Her triplet sisters, Nika and Natalie Taylor, announced her death Nov. 2 in a video shared across the group’s social media channels, according to Page Six and Just Jared.

Nicole Taylor died Sept. 28 at her home in Nashville after a four-year battle with breast cancer, according to a memorial page created by her family. The news reached the public more than a month later, when her sisters shared the announcement.

Sisters Reveal Nicole Taylor’s Cancer Battle

In the video, Nika and Natalie said Nicole was diagnosed with aggressive stage 3 breast cancer in 2022. She responded well to treatment at first, but about nine months later, the cancer returned as stage 4, and she was given roughly three months to live. The sisters said she lived around a year after that prognosis.

“We’re heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister Nicole Taylor,” Nika said in the video. “We honestly thought she’d be healed here on earth, but now she’s healed in heaven.”

Natalie said her sister refused to live in dread and even kept doing CrossFit during chemotherapy, according to Fox News.

“She Was Our Leader and Our Best Friend”

In a statement posted on Taylor Red’s website, the sisters paid tribute to the eldest of the three.

“Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend. We are heartbroken, but we know she is in heaven and will see her again,” the sisters said, according to Page Six.

The group built a substantial following online, with more than 16 million YouTube subscribers and more than 13 million TikTok followers, according to Page Six.

From Red Roots to “Country Money”

The Mississippi-raised sisters started performing together in 2010 as Red Roots before renaming the band Taylor Red in 2018. Their song “Country Money” went viral on social media in 2021, and the trio went on to land brand deals with companies including Sonic Drive-In, Crocs, Lipton and Skittles.

How Fans Can Honor Nicole Taylor

A private funeral service has already taken place. Her family also set up a memorial page where fans can donate to Nicole’s favorite charities.

For the millions who followed Taylor Red across YouTube and TikTok, the announcement marks the loss of one-third of a sister act built on family bonds. Nika and Natalie chose to deliver the news directly to that audience, framing it as a shared loss between the family and the fans who supported them.