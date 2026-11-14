Steins;Gate Re:Boot Physical Release: What Europe Gets

Physical editions of Steins;Gate Re:Boot are now available in the United Kingdom and European Union, giving collectors in the region the chance to own the revamped visual novel on disc and cartridge. The Steins;Gate Re:Boot physical release arrived in Europe on Nov. 3 for Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, according to publisher Spike Chunsoft. That’s five days after North America, where physical copies launched Oct. 29.

The European physical launch was originally set for Oct. 29 as well, but Spike Chunsoft pushed it back, citing unforeseen circumstances. Digital editions weren’t affected and launched on schedule in both regions.

Developer Mages built Re:Boot as a fresh take on the original Steins;Gate, which debuted on Xbox 360 in 2009. Along with overhauled visuals, the new version adds the Gamma Worldline, a story route that wasn’t part of the original release.

Steins;Gate Re:Boot Europe Physical Release And Platforms

The UK and EU rollout puts physical copies on shelves for two systems: Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5. That’s one fewer than North America, where Spike Chunsoft also released physical editions for the original Nintendo Switch. The publisher’s UK and EU announcement didn’t include a physical Switch version, though European Switch owners can still buy the game digitally through the Nintendo eShop.

Xbox Series X|S and PC players were never in line for a physical copy in any region. The Steam version launched digitally Aug. 20, and the Xbox version followed digitally Oct. 29 after Spike Chunsoft moved it to line up with the other consoles.

Both the Standard Edition and the SteelBook Edition feature new cover art by character designer huke and include a sticker as a first-print bonus. Because the sticker is tied to the initial manufacturing run, it won’t be included once those first copies sell through.

Price, Editions And Availability

In North America, the physical Standard Edition sells for $59.99 and the SteelBook Edition for $69.99. Spike Chunsoft’s European announcements didn’t list pricing in pounds or euros, so collectors should check regional storefronts for local cost and stock.

Physical pre-orders were offered through participating retailers, and the official Steins;Gate Re:Boot website keeps a list of them. Fans who’d rather go digital can also pick up the Digital Deluxe Edition, which bundles the game with a digital art book, the soundtrack, footage from the Steins;Gate 15th Live: One World concert and the bonus game Steins;Gate Octet of Shifting Space.

How It Compares With The Original Steins;Gate

Re:Boot is more than a simple port. Along with fully redrawn visuals and updated character art by huke, its script builds on Steins;Gate Elite, adding new dialogue, revised pacing and a new ending. The Gamma Worldline gives longtime fans of the visual novel fresh story content that wasn’t part of the 2009 Xbox 360 release. Voice acting is in Japanese only.

What’s Next

With physical copies now on shelves in the UK and EU, the next step for fans is tracking down regional pricing and retailer listings. Collectors chasing the first-print sticker have reason to act before early stock runs through retail channels.