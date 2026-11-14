Worlds 2026 Grand Finals Preview: Transcending Professional League of Legends

For four consecutive years, the Worlds Finals was about Faker. Could anyone stop him? Zeka did in 2022. But Xiaohu, Knight, and Bdd failed. Now, for the first time since 2021, T1 and Faker are not among the finalists. Worlds 2026 features the two greatest mid laners of the 2020s era. Knight and Chovy have dominated their respective regions. Both have won MSI. Knight has a First Stand title. But neither has lifted the Summoner’s Cup. Now there is a chance to reach the peak. Can Chovy finally cement himself alongside Faker? Or will Knight become the first Chinese mid laner to hoist the Summoner’s Cup?

Worlds 2026: Player Head-to-Head

Image of Knight and Chovy, courtesy of LoL Esports

Top Lane – Bin Versus Kiin

Bin returns to the Worlds finals for the third time in his career. He was bested in 2020 and 2024. Kiin makes his first Worlds Finals appearance. Both have been among the best top laner of their careers. Both struggled at times. Kiin faltered in Spring. Bin benched himself for the start of Summer. He has been on the front page for drama multiple times this year. But now, they face each other in the Grand Finals. Kiin has been monstrous the entire tournament. Bin has ramped up. A titanic battle awaits. Will Kiin win the coveted trophy in what might be his final year? Or can Bin overcome his demons?

Jungle – XUN Versus Canyon (Featured Matchup)

Many believe Bin and Knight to be the key pieces. But in reality, XUN is the key. He holds everything together for BLG. He has dismantled every LCK Jungler so far. He made both Kanavi and Oner look weak in comparison. XUN is the beating heart.

But he faces a demonic version of Canyon. He has hit another level at Worlds 2026. The meta suits him. Power farming and carrying through the Jungle role. That is Canyon’s bread and butter. Canyon can not afford to lose to XUN. Once he has a stranglehold in a game, beating him is almost impossible. Qiyana is a contentious pick. Does BLG perma-ban it? Do they have a plan? Or do they snipe it away?

Mid Lane – Knight Versus Chovy

We have already alluded to the importance of this matchup. The final is a crowning moment for one of these illustrious mid laners. Knight was almost there in 2024. But Faker stole the limelight. As he almost always does. Knight beat him this year. Chovy has reached a place he has never been before. He lost in the Semi-Finals in 2024 and 2025. Both players overcame their demons in the Semi-Finals this year. Knight beat Faker. Chovy made it past the Semi-Finals. Surprisingly, both mid laners took a backseat in those victories. They still had impressive performances. But their teammates pushed them forward. Which mid laner will earn their crowning moment?

Bot Lane – Viper Versus Ruler

The only matchup where both players have won a World Championship. Viper was on the last LPL team to lift the Summoner’s Cup. He did it with EDward Gaming in 2021. Ruler’s win came in 2017. He stopped the SKT1 dynasty. 2026 has not been kind to either player. Viper has taken a backseat on a star-studded roster. Ruler struggled with form midway through the year.

After losing at their homestand, Ruler took it upon himself to improve. He grinded countless hours, and it paid off. He has reached a new peak. Viper has exploded on the Worlds stage. He has had exceptional performances. Two Worlds winners. Who will join Beryl in the illustrious club of winning Worlds twice without Faker?

Support – ON Versus Duro

Two opposing support styles. ON is aggressive and relentless. He always pushes the boundaries. He dares you to fight him. Is his team behind him? Sometimes he is alone. But how can you know? Duro is more tempered. He is the stable support. You need a job completed? Duro will do that. The Worlds Finals needs something extra. That push to get you to the finish line. That favors ON’s playstyle. But Duro has a team that can find something extra. His stability enables Canyon. Duro will need to shut ON down. Both supports are looking to put their name alongside Keria.

Predictions

Image of DWG and Bin, courtesy of LoL Esports

Bilibili Gaming 1-3 Gen.G Esports

You can make any prediction for this series and have grounds. One team could capitulate. The pressure could get to them. It has happened to BLG before at Worlds. Gen.G has stumbled many times. You can take any angle. BLG is more battle-tested. They played better opponents in the three LCK teams. Gen.G faced the same three teams to get here. They dominated. BLG’s opponents underperformed. All three were shells of their peak. Gen.G made LYON and Invictus Gaming look weak. But were they weak to begin with? It is impossible to know. The final will shed some light. For us, the pendulum swings towards Gen.G, but it is close.

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