Sagittarius Horoscope Nov. 14, 2026

The Sagittarius horoscope for Nov. 14, 2026 centers on money and self-worth, as the Moon sits in Capricorn and your second house of finances and possessions. With the Sun and Mercury both in Scorpio lighting your 12th house of rest and reflection, this is a day for quiet decisions rather than loud declarations. The Moon is in a Waxing Crescent phase at 25% illumination, according to timeanddate.com, which traditionally favors small, steady steps over big leaps.

The Sun sextile Moon aspect today creates an easy flow between your inner world and your practical needs, helping you align what you want with what you can actually afford or sustain. That is a useful signal for a sign that often chases the horizon before checking the budget.

Love And Relationships

Venus in Libra is active in your 11th house of friends, groups and future hopes, which puts the emphasis on your social circle rather than one-on-one romance today. Conversations with friends or communities you belong to could clarify what you actually want from a relationship down the road.

Meanwhile, Uranus retrograde in Gemini continues to shake up your seventh house of partnerships. If a close relationship has felt unpredictable lately, that placement has likely been part of it. Saturn retrograde and Neptune retrograde, both in Aries, sit in your fifth house of romance and creativity, suggesting that matters of the heart may call for patience rather than quick resolution right now.

Career And Money

This is the day’s main theme. The Moon in Capricorn directly activates your second house of money and self-worth, so practical financial matters, a bill, a budget review, a conversation about value, may demand your attention. Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo keeps your ninth house of travel and higher learning energized, meaning ambitions tied to education, publishing or a trip abroad still have real momentum even as you handle the money side of life.

Mercury square Pluto today adds some intensity to communication, particularly around Scorpio’s 12th house themes of what stays hidden. If a financial conversation feels more charged than expected, consider that the square may be amplifying unspoken concerns rather than new facts.

Health And Wellbeing

With the Sun and Mercury both tucked into Scorpio and your 12th house of rest, your energy may naturally pull inward today. This is traditionally a good stretch for processing emotions, getting extra sleep or stepping back from constant stimulation. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to your routine, but a quieter day on the calendar, if you can arrange one, fits the sky.

Sagittarius Tip For Saturday

Use the Capricorn Moon’s practical focus to look honestly at one financial detail you have been avoiding. Pair that with the Sun-Moon sextile’s easy energy, and a small, grounded task completed today can ease pressure for the rest of the weekend.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.