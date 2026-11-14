Taurus Horoscope Nov. 14, 2026

The Taurus horoscope for Nov. 14, 2026 centers on the Moon moving through Capricorn and your 9th house of travel, higher learning and beliefs, a waxing crescent phase at 25% illumination that favors looking beyond your usual routine. The Sun sits in Scorpio and your 7th house of partnerships, joined by Mercury in the same sign and house, putting the spotlight on one-on-one conversations with someone close to you.

Mercury is forming a tense square to Pluto today, which can sharpen the tone of a partnership talk or bring a subject neither of you wants to avoid any longer. Meanwhile, Mars and Jupiter sit together in Leo, conjunct in your 4th house of home and family, a combination that can add energy and confidence to whatever is happening at home this week.

Love And Relationships

With the Sun and Mercury both in Scorpio and your 7th house, today favors direct, honest exchanges with a partner or close collaborator. The Mercury square Pluto aspect can bring an intense edge to the conversation, so choose your words carefully if a sensitive topic comes up.

Single Taureans may find that a conversation with someone feels unusually deep or revealing today. Let the Capricorn Moon’s practical influence keep things grounded rather than overdramatic.

Career And Money

Pluto in Aquarius continues to occupy your 10th house of career and reputation, a long-term placement that keeps public-facing work and professional standing in focus. Uranus, retrograde in Gemini, sits in your 2nd house of money and self-worth, a reminder that financial routines built over recent months are still being tested and refined.

No major money aspects stand out for today specifically, so this is a reasonable day to review existing plans rather than start something new on impulse.

Health And Wellbeing

The Mars-Jupiter conjunction in Leo, active in your 4th house of home and roots, can translate into extra energy for projects around the house or time spent with family. Use that drive constructively rather than overextending yourself.

Saturn and Neptune, both retrograde in Aries, continue to occupy your 12th house of rest and reflection. That combination makes quiet downtime, journaling or simply slowing down a worthwhile use of part of the day. This is general wellness guidance, not medical advice. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making changes to your health routine.

Taurus Tip For Saturday

Since the Moon is waxing and still building toward full, according to timeanddate.com’s moon phase tracker, today is a good day to keep making steady progress on a goal rather than wait for a dramatic turning point. Pair that with the Capricorn Moon’s 9th house influence by learning something new, whether that’s reading up on a topic or simply asking a partner a question you have been holding back.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.