Aries Horoscope Nov 14, 2026

The Aries Horoscope Nov 14 reading centers on a Moon in Capricorn lighting up your 10th house of career and reputation, while retrograde Saturn sits in your own sign of Aries, pressing on your 1st house of self and identity. The combination asks you to show up seriously in public while quietly reworking who you are underneath.

The Moon is a Waxing Crescent at 25% illumination today, a phase astrology ties to steady building rather than big reveals, according to timeanddate.com. For Aries, that building energy lands squarely on career matters, so progress today is more likely to come from consistent effort than a single dramatic move.

Meanwhile, the Sun and Mercury both sit in Scorpio, activating your 8th house of intimacy and shared resources. Conversations about money, trust or deeper connection carry extra weight, especially with Mercury square Pluto adding intensity to how directly those topics come up.

Love And Relationships

Venus in Libra occupies your 7th house of partnerships today, favoring balance and fairness in one-on-one connections. You may find yourself more willing to compromise than usual, which can smooth over tension in a close relationship.

At the same time, Mercury in Scorpio sits in your 8th house of intimacy, so surface pleasantries may not satisfy you. If a conversation with a partner turns toward trust or vulnerability, let it happen rather than steering back to lighter ground.

Career And Money

With the Moon in Capricorn moving through your 10th house, professional matters take priority today. Reputation, long-term goals and how others see your work are all highlighted, and the waxing crescent phase favors steady, incremental progress over big swings.

Retrograde Saturn in your own sign adds a layer of self-examination to that career push. Saturn retrograde in Aries, still working through your 1st house of identity, can bring up questions about whether your current path actually reflects who you are, not just what looks good on paper.

Health And Wellbeing

Mars and Jupiter both sit in Leo today, conjunct one another in your 5th house of creativity, fun and romance. That pairing can lift your energy and mood, making this a good day to build in something enjoyable rather than treating rest as optional.

Neptune, also retrograde in Aries alongside Saturn, continues to soften the edges of your 1st house of self. Give yourself permission to slow down if you feel foggy or unmotivated. This is general wellbeing guidance, not medical advice, so talk to a doctor or other health professional about any ongoing physical concerns.

Aries Tip For Saturday

Use the Capricorn Moon’s practical focus to tackle one concrete career task today, then let the Leo energy from Mars and Jupiter carry you into something lighter this evening.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.