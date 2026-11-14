Scorpio Horoscope Nov. 14, 2026

The Scorpio Horoscope Nov 14 centers on the Sun and Mercury both sitting in your sign, sharpening how you come across to everyone around you on Saturday. The Sun is at 22 degrees Scorpio and Mercury at 5 degrees Scorpio, both lighting up your first house of self, identity and first impressions. Meanwhile, the Moon sits in Capricorn at 21 degrees, filling your third house of communication, siblings and short trips with a waxing crescent that is 25% illuminated.

That combination gives you a clear edge for speaking your mind today. With your ruling planets of personal expression active in your own sign, what you say and how you present yourself carries extra weight. The Capricorn Moon keeps the mood practical, favoring direct, useful conversations over anything dramatic.

Love And Relationships

Venus sits in Libra at 22 degrees, moving through your twelfth house of rest, reflection, endings and the hidden. That placement suggests romance works better today in quiet, private moments than in public displays. If a relationship issue has been lingering unspoken, this is a good stretch for gentle, honest reflection rather than a big confrontation.

Single Scorpios may find themselves more drawn to solitude or close, trusted confidants than to new introductions. That is not a problem to fix. It is simply where the energy is pointing right now.

Career And Money

Mars and Jupiter are conjunct in Leo at 25 degrees, both activating your tenth house of career, reputation and public life. A conjunction between your drive planet and your planet of growth and luck in your career sector is a notable combination for professional momentum. It can translate into visibility, a chance to lead, or recognition for work already done.

Pair that with the Sun and Mercury energizing your own identity, and today favors taking ownership of a project or speaking up in a meeting rather than waiting to be asked. Pluto in Aquarius at 3 degrees continues to work through your fourth house of home and family, a reminder that career ambitions and domestic responsibilities are both asking for attention this season.

Health And Wellbeing

Saturn, retrograde at 8 degrees Aries, and Neptune, also retrograde at 1 degree Aries, both sit in your sixth house of daily work, health routines and service. This is general guidance, not medical advice, but the sky suggests your usual routines, from sleep schedules to workout habits, may need a more disciplined, realistic structure right now rather than wishful thinking.

Uranus, retrograde at 4 degrees Gemini, continues to stir your eighth house of intimacy and shared resources. If finances or a close partnership feel unsettled, that restlessness is part of a longer pattern rather than a one-day event. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any major changes to a wellness routine.

Scorpio Tip For Saturday

Use the Sun and Mercury’s presence in your own sign to say the one thing you have been holding back, then let the Capricorn Moon’s practicality help you follow through with a concrete next step rather than leaving it as just a feeling. According to timeanddate.com, a waxing crescent moon like today’s is a phase of building momentum, which fits a day built for forward motion rather than standing still.

Read all of the Weekly, Daily, and Monthly Horoscopes as well as Astrology explainers from Total Apex Entertainment.

Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.