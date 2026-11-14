Aquarius Horoscope Nov. 14, 2026

The Aquarius horoscope for Nov. 14, 2026 centers on Pluto sitting in your first house of self and identity, a placement that adds quiet intensity to how others read you today. The Moon moves through Capricorn in your 12th house of rest and reflection, while the Sun and Mercury both sit in Scorpio in your 10th house of career and reputation. That combination favors steady, behind-the-scenes effort over loud declarations.

The Moon is in a waxing crescent phase at 25% illumination, according to timeanddate.com. A waxing crescent traditionally marks early momentum, the kind of low-key buildup that suits a 12th house Moon asking you to process before you act.

Love And Relationships

Mars and Jupiter are both moving through Leo in your seventh house of partnerships, a pairing that puts extra weight on one-on-one connections today. With two planets activating this house, conversations with a partner or close collaborator may carry more significance than usual. Meanwhile, Venus in Libra lights up your ninth house of travel and beliefs, so a partner who challenges your worldview or invites you somewhere new could be the one who holds your attention.

Single Aquarius natives might notice that the people who stand out today share a philosophical streak rather than just surface chemistry. Let the Mars-Jupiter conjunction in your partnership house encourage direct conversation instead of guesswork.

Career And Money

The Sun and Mercury both sitting in Scorpio in your 10th house of career and reputation make this a strong day for professional focus. Mercury here favors careful, precise communication with supervisors or clients, since this house governs how your public life and reputation are perceived.

Saturn, retrograde in Aries, continues to work through your third house of communication and short trips. That retrograde motion can slow down emails, contracts or sibling-related logistics, so Aquarius natives handling paperwork or correspondence today should build in extra time to double-check details before sending anything final.

Health And Wellbeing

With the Moon in your 12th house of rest and endings, today favors recovery over pushing hard. This house traditionally governs reflection and release, so quiet activities like journaling, a slow walk, or simply unplugging for an hour can serve you well. Uranus, retrograde in Gemini, sits in your fifth house of creativity and fun, a reminder that even small creative outlets can double as stress relief. As always, talk to a doctor or other health professional before making changes to any wellness routine.

Aquarius Tip For Saturday

Use the Capricorn Moon’s pull toward reflection to review the week before Monday arrives. With Pluto reinforcing your sense of identity in the first house, take a few minutes to note what felt authentic this week and what didn’t. That kind of quiet audit fits the mood of a Scorpio-ruled career sector without requiring any big public statement.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.