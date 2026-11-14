Leo Horoscope Nov. 14, 2026

The Leo horoscope for Nov. 14, 2026 centers on a rare meetup in your own sign: Mars conjunct Jupiter, both sitting in Leo and lighting up your first house of self, identity and first impressions. That pairing gives you a noticeable boost of energy and confidence right as the Moon in Capricorn moves through your sixth house of daily work and routines, asking you to channel that fire into something productive.

Mercury and the Sun both sit in Scorpio today, activating your fourth house of home, family and roots. That combination suggests conversations about domestic matters carry more weight than usual, especially with Mercury squaring Pluto overhead. Meanwhile, Venus in Libra keeps your third house of communication and short trips active, smoothing over any friction from the Mercury-Pluto square.

Love And Relationships

Venus in Libra continues to favor easy, light conversation with partners, siblings or neighbors, a theme that has carried through your third house this week. But the bigger relationship story today comes from Pluto sitting in Aquarius in your seventh house of partnerships, a placement that tends to intensify one-on-one bonds and bring up questions of power and honesty. With Uranus trine Pluto in the sky, unexpected but ultimately clarifying conversations with a close partner are possible.

Mars and Jupiter conjunct in your first house also mean you show up as more magnetic and direct today. That self-assured energy can draw people toward you, but Leo horoscope watchers should remember that confidence reads best when it leaves room for a partner’s perspective too.

Career And Money

The Moon in Capricorn moving through your sixth house of daily work puts practical tasks and health routines in focus. This is a grounded, get-it-done kind of placement, and it pairs well with the assertive push from Mars conjunct Jupiter in your first house. Use that combination to tackle a project that requires both initiative and follow-through.

Saturn, still retrograde in Aries, continues to sit in your ninth house of travel, higher learning and beliefs. That long-term placement suggests any plans involving further education, publishing or long-distance travel may move slowly right now, so patience with paperwork or approvals serves you better than pushing for speed.

Health And Wellbeing

With the Moon in Capricorn forming a sextile to the Sun in Scorpio, today favors steady, disciplined self-care over dramatic changes. The Moon is in its waxing crescent phase at 25% illumination, according to timeanddate.com, a phase astrologers often associate with building momentum rather than big results. Consider setting a modest, repeatable wellness goal today rather than an ambitious one. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to diet, exercise or medication.

Leo Tip For Saturday

Let the Mars-Jupiter energy in your first house work for you by stepping into a conversation or task you have been putting off, but pair that boldness with the Capricorn Moon’s practical patience. A small, concrete action today, whether at home or at work, will carry more weight than a grand gesture.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.