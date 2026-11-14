Capricorn Horoscope Nov. 14, 2026

The Capricorn horoscope for Nov. 14, 2026 centers on the Moon sitting in your own sign, lighting up your first house of self, identity and first impressions. With the Moon at 21 degrees Capricorn in a waxing crescent phase at 25% illumination, according to NASA’s moon phase guide, this is a day when how you show up matters more than usual.

The Sun sits at 22 degrees Scorpio in your 11th house of friends, groups and hopes for the future, forming a sextile to the Moon. That combination eases the tension between your private instincts and your public goals, making it simpler to let people see the real you without losing your footing.

Love And Relationships

Venus at 22 degrees Libra occupies your 10th house of career and reputation, which keeps romantic matters tied to how you’re perceived in front of others this week. If you’re partnered, a shared project or public appearance together could say more than a private conversation would. Single Capricorns might find that someone notices how you carry yourself in a professional or social setting rather than in a one-on-one moment.

With the Moon in your first house, your tone and body language carry extra weight today. Say what you mean plainly. Capricorn doesn’t need flourish to be convincing, and this transit rewards that directness.

Career And Money

Mars and Jupiter sit together at 25 degrees Leo, conjunct in your eighth house of intimacy, shared resources and transformation. That pairing can intensify conversations about joint finances, debt, investments or anything you share with a partner or business associate. Jupiter’s presence there suggests these talks have room to expand in your favor if you stay engaged rather than avoidant.

Pluto in Aquarius continues to sit in your second house of money and self-worth, a long-running placement that keeps pushing you to reassess what you value and why. Mercury square Pluto today adds some friction to that process, particularly around conversations with friends or groups tied to your 11th house. Choose your words carefully if money or shared resources come up in a group setting.

Health And Wellbeing

Uranus, retrograde in Gemini, sits in your sixth house of daily work, health routines and service. Retrograde Uranus tends to surface disruptions to routines you thought were settled, so don’t be surprised if your schedule needs an adjustment today. Treat it as useful information rather than an inconvenience.

With the Moon so prominent in your own sign, this is a good day to check in with how your body actually feels rather than pushing through on willpower alone. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to a medical routine.

Capricorn Tip For Saturday

Saturn and Neptune, both retrograde, continue to occupy your fourth house of home, family and roots, at 8 and 1 degrees Aries. That combination has likely kept some home or family matter feeling unresolved for a while. Today’s steadying Moon-Sun sextet makes it a decent window to have one honest conversation with family rather than waiting for the whole situation to sort itself out.

Read all of the Weekly, Daily, and Monthly Horoscopes as well as Astrology explainers from Total Apex Entertainment.

Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.