Pisces Horoscope Nov. 14, 2026

Pisces horoscope Nov. 14 arrives with the Moon in Capricorn lighting up your 11th house of friends and future hopes, while Mars sits conjunct Jupiter in Leo, your 6th house of daily work and health routines. That pairing points to a day built on steady effort and the company of people who back your long-term goals, according to the planetary data for Nov. 14, 2026.

The Sun and Mercury both sit in Scorpio, your 9th house of travel, higher learning and beliefs, sharpening your interest in bigger questions today. A Sun sextile Moon aspect adds an easy flow between your sense of purpose and your social circle, so conversations with friends or colleagues can clarify what you believe you’re working toward.

Love And Relationships

Venus in Libra occupies your 8th house of intimacy and shared resources, keeping the emotional tone of the day focused on trust and fairness with a partner. This is a good stretch for honest talk about money or deeper commitment, since Venus here favors balance over avoidance.

Single Pisces may find that connections made through friends or group settings, tied to the Moon’s placement in your 11th house, carry more weight than usual. A Mercury square Pluto aspect suggests conversations could turn intense, so choose your words with care if a sensitive topic comes up.

Career And Money

Mars conjunct Jupiter in your 6th house gives you extra drive to tackle work tasks and health routines today, and this combination tends to reward consistent effort over shortcuts. Saturn, retrograde in Aries, continues to sit in your 2nd house of money and self-worth, a reminder to keep reviewing your finances rather than putting decisions off.

Neptune, also retrograde in Aries and sharing that 2nd house, can blur the details on a budget or contract, so double-check numbers before committing. The Moon’s tie to your 11th house of groups means a team project or professional network could open a useful door.

Health And Wellbeing

With Mars and Jupiter both active in your 6th house of daily routines, today favors movement and structure over rest. A brisk walk, a workout or simply organizing your schedule can help you channel that energy productively.

Pay attention to stress signals rather than pushing through them. This is general wellness guidance, not medical advice, and anyone with ongoing health concerns should talk to a doctor or other health professional before making changes to a routine.

Pisces Tip For Saturday

Use today’s Mars-Jupiter energy to finish one task you have been putting off, then spend time with a friend or group that supports your bigger plans. The Moon’s Waxing Crescent phase, at 25% illumination according to timeanddate.com, favors building momentum rather than starting over.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.