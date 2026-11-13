Aquarius Horoscope Nov. 13, 2026

Two planets change direction over your Aquarius horoscope for Nov. 13, 2026, and both touch areas of your chart that have felt stuck lately. Mercury stations direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET, moving through your 10th house of career and reputation.

Venus stations direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m. ET, lighting your 9th house of travel, higher learning and beliefs. With the Moon in Capricorn working through your 12th house of rest and reflection, the day favors quiet progress over big declarations.

Mercury’s shift back to direct motion in your career sector suggests conversations with bosses, clients or collaborators that felt tangled can finally move forward. Venus going direct in your 9th house points to clarity returning around a trip, a course of study or a belief you have been reconsidering. Neither change happens instantly, but the stations mark the turning point.

Love And Relationships

Mars and Jupiter sit together in Leo, conjunct in your 7th house of partnerships and close one-on-one relationships. That pairing tends to bring confidence and warmth to a committed bond or a close collaboration. Venus stationing direct in Libra, your 9th house, adds a layer of this to relationships connected to travel or shared beliefs, such as a partner you met abroad or one who challenges how you see the world. The aspect list for the day includes Venus sextile Mars, a supportive link between your relationship planet and your partnership house that can smooth over recent friction.

Because Venus has been retrograde until today, conversations about where a relationship stands may have felt circular. The direct station does not erase doubts instantly, but it does suggest the fog starts to lift from here.

Career And Money

Mercury direct in Scorpio, still inside your 10th house of career and public life, is the headline for work matters today. Delayed emails, paperwork or decisions from superiors that stalled during the retrograde have a better chance of resolving now that Mercury moves forward again. The square between Mercury and Pluto in your own sign adds intensity, so expect career talk to come with some pressure to get specific rather than vague.

Saturn retrograde in Aries continues to sit in your 3rd house of communication and short trips, a reminder that slow, careful follow-up still serves you better than rushing a pitch or a negotiation.

Health And Wellbeing

With the Moon in Capricorn moving through your 12th house of rest, endings and the hidden, this is a day that rewards downtime over packed schedules. A Waxing Crescent Moon at 17% illumination, according to timeanddate.com, marks an early phase of the lunar cycle, one associated with building energy rather than peak output. Pair that quieter lunar backdrop with some unstructured rest, a walk, or simply an earlier night. This is general wellness guidance, not medical advice, so talk to a doctor or other health professional about any specific health concerns.

Aquarius Tip For Friday

Use today’s two planetary stations as permission to revisit something you tabled weeks ago, whether that is a work proposal or travel plan. Pluto’s placement in your own sign, your 1st house of self and identity, suggests the person best equipped to restart that conversation is the one you see in the mirror.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.