Scorpio Horoscope Nov 13, 2026

Scorpio, your Nov. 13 horoscope centers on Mercury, your ruling planet of communication, stationing direct in your own sign at 10:55 a.m. ET. With the Sun also in Scorpio lighting your first house of self and identity, this is a day built around clearer thinking and sharper first impressions after weeks of mental fog.

The Moon sits in Capricorn today, activating your third house of communication, siblings and short trips. That pairs well with Mercury’s direct station, since both touch how you talk, write and connect with the people around you. The Moon is in its waxing crescent phase, 17% illuminated, a stage astrologers associate with small, steady forward motion rather than big breakthroughs, according to NASA’s overview of moon phases.

Later tonight, at 7:21 p.m. ET, Venus also stations direct, though it does so in Libra, your 12th house of rest, reflection and endings. That house rules what stays hidden, so any clarity from Venus may show up quietly, in private thoughts rather than public conversations.

Love And Relationships

Venus retrograde has spent recent weeks moving through your 12th house, a placement tied to rest, reflection and unfinished emotional business. With Venus stationing direct this evening, old feelings or unresolved connections tied to the past may finally start to settle. Meanwhile Venus sextile Mars, an aspect active today, links that quiet inner work to Mars in Leo, sitting in your 10th house of career and public reputation. Private reflection and public ambition are working together today rather than against each other.

Because the 12th house favors solitude, this is a better day for journaling or a quiet conversation with one close person than for a big romantic gesture. Let clarity settle before you act on it.

Career And Money

Mars and Jupiter are both in Leo today, conjunct in your 10th house of career, reputation and public life. A conjunction between your drive (Mars) and your planet of growth (Jupiter) in the house that governs how others see you professionally is a notable combination for visibility and momentum at work.

Mercury’s direct station adds to that picture. With your ruling planet now moving forward in your own sign, conversations, proposals and decisions that felt stalled over the past few weeks have a better chance of moving again starting today.

Health And Wellbeing

Saturn and Neptune are both retrograde in Aries, occupying your sixth house of daily work, health routines and service. Saturn there asks for structure and discipline in your habits, while Neptune in the same house can blur boundaries around rest and overextension. With both planets retrograde, this is a good stretch to revisit routines you have let slide rather than start something entirely new.

This is general wellness reflection, not medical advice. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to a health routine.

Scorpio Tip For Friday

With Mercury direct in your own sign and the Capricorn Moon favoring practical communication, use today to send the email, make the call or have the conversation you postponed during Mercury’s retrograde. Keep it short and specific, since Capricorn energy rewards efficiency over elaboration.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.