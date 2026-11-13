Virgo Horoscope Nov. 13, 2026

Mercury stations direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET on Nov. 13, 2026, moving through your third house of communication, siblings and short trips, Virgo. Later that evening, at 7:21 p.m. ET, Venus also turns direct, this time in Libra and your second house of money, possessions and self-worth. With the Moon in Capricorn lighting up your fifth house of romance, creativity and fun, the day asks you to speak plainly and spend wisely at the same time.

Mercury rules your sign, so this station direct matters more to you than to most. Conversations that felt stalled or confusing over the past few weeks should start moving again. Venus going direct in your money house adds a second layer: financial decisions and questions of self-worth that have felt stuck can finally get resolved.

Love And Relationships

The Capricorn Moon sits in your fifth house today, favoring romance that feels structured and intentional rather than impulsive. Venus stationing direct in Libra, your second house, ties affection to value. You may find yourself wanting reassurance that a relationship is worth the investment, whether that investment is time, money or emotional energy.

Mars in Leo and Jupiter in Leo remain conjunct in your twelfth house of rest, reflection and endings. For couples, this can mean the most honest talks happen in private, quiet moments rather than in public settings. Single Virgos may feel more drawn to solitude than socializing today, and that is worth honoring rather than fighting.

Career And Money

Venus turning direct in Libra, your second house, is the headline for your finances. If a raise negotiation, invoice or big purchase has been in limbo, movement is likely as Venus regains forward motion. Mercury direct in Scorpio, your third house, supports this by clearing up any miscommunication with coworkers, siblings or local contacts that has clouded a deal or decision.

Uranus, still retrograde in Gemini, sits in your tenth house of career and reputation. That placement can bring sudden shifts to how your public-facing work is perceived, so keep communication steady rather than reactive while Mercury settles into its new direct motion.

Health And Wellbeing

Pluto in Aquarius continues to occupy your sixth house of daily work, health routines and service. This is a long-term placement, not a one-day event, but it supports using today’s direct stations as a prompt to reset a routine that has felt off track. Saturn and Neptune, both retrograde in Aries, sit in your eighth house of intimacy and shared resources, a reminder that rest and recovery often depend on resolving shared obligations, not just personal habits. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before changing any medication or treatment plan.

Virgo Tip For Friday

Use the hours after 7:21 p.m. ET, once Venus is fully direct, to revisit a financial conversation or a question about your own worth that you tabled recently. With Mercury also direct, say what you mean plainly and let the answer come back clearly.

The Moon’s waxing crescent phase, at 17% illumination tonight, marks early momentum rather than a finish line, according to timeanddate.com’s moon phase tracker.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.