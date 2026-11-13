Capricorn Horoscope Nov. 13, 2026

Capricorn, the Moon sits in your own sign on Nov. 13, 2026, lighting up your first house of self and identity while two outer planets switch direction for the first time in months. The Moon is a waxing crescent, 17% illuminated, and it puts the focus squarely on how you present yourself today rather than how others see you.

The bigger news comes from two stations happening within hours of each other. Mercury turns direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET, ending its backward run through your 11th house of friends, groups and future hopes.

Then Venus stations direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m. ET, wrapping up its retrograde through your 10th house of career and reputation. Both shifts mark a return to forward motion in areas that have likely felt stalled.

With Mercury direct in Scorpio, conversations with friends or groups that felt stuck or miscommunicated can start moving again, since this transit sits in your 11th house of social connections and long-term goals. Venus turning direct in Libra, your 10th house of career and public life, suggests that professional matters tied to reputation or recognition may finally find their footing after a period of retrograde uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Mars sits conjunct Jupiter in Leo, both occupying your eighth house of intimacy, shared resources and transformation. That pairing adds intensity to anything involving joint finances or deep personal bonds today. Saturn and Neptune, both retrograde in Aries, continue to work through your fourth house of home and family, a long-running theme rather than a one-day event.

Love And Relationships

Venus stationing direct in Libra tonight touches your 10th house, which governs how you’re seen publicly, including in partnerships that intersect with your career or social standing. If a relationship has felt paused while Venus was retrograde, tonight’s station offers a natural point for that stall to ease.

Closer to home, Mars conjunct Jupiter in your eighth house can intensify emotional or physical closeness with a partner. Shared financial decisions, like a joint purchase or a conversation about resources, may carry more weight than usual today.

Career And Money

The Moon in Capricorn sharpens your instincts about how you want to be perceived professionally, and that lines up well with Venus going direct in your career house this evening. Early movement on a stalled project or a delayed response from a boss or client is plausible once Venus shifts into forward motion.

Pluto sits in Aquarius in your second house of money and self-worth, a steady backdrop reminding you that financial security and personal value are connected themes this season. Mercury going direct in your 11th house can also unstick group projects or networking plans that involve money.

Health And Wellbeing

Uranus remains retrograde in Gemini, working through your sixth house of daily routines, work habits and health. This is a general self-care theme rather than a one-day signal, so consider it an invitation to revisit routines that haven’t felt right lately rather than a reason to overhaul everything today. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to a medical routine.

With the Moon waxing in your own sign, today favors small, grounding rituals, like a short walk or a quiet morning, over big pushes. The waxing crescent phase, as NASA describes it, is a building stage of the lunar cycle, which fits a day better suited to steady effort than dramatic action.

Capricorn Tip For Friday

Use the energy of two planets going direct to send that email, make that call, or revisit a plan you shelved during the retrograde period. Mercury direct in your 11th house and Venus direct in your 10th house both point toward forward movement in friendships and career matters that have felt paused since the retrogrades began.

Read all of the Weekly, Daily, and Monthly Horoscopes as well as Astrology explainers from Total Apex Entertainment.

Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.