Pisces Horoscope Nov. 13, 2026

Pisces, Nov. 13, 2026 brings a busy sky overhead. Mercury stations direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET, and Venus stations direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m. ET, both planets moving through your ninth and eighth houses. The Moon sits in Capricorn, lighting up your 11th house of friends, groups and hopes for the future, while a waxing crescent phase at 17% illumination keeps the day feeling like a quiet build rather than a big release.

With Mercury direct again in your ninth house of travel, higher learning and beliefs, conversations about plans, trips or long-term goals should start moving forward instead of stalling. Venus turning direct in your eighth house of intimacy and shared resources, even while still finishing its retrograde journey through Libra, points toward more clarity in talks about money or closeness with a partner.

Love And Relationships

Venus stationing direct this evening in your eighth house of intimacy and shared resources is the headline for your love life today. This house covers deep emotional bonding and joint finances, so a conversation that felt stuck for weeks may finally find its footing. Venus sextile Mars, with Mars sitting in your sixth house of daily work and routines, adds a practical, steady energy to how you show care today, through actions more than big declarations.

If you are single, the shift of Venus back to direct motion can mark a turning point in how a recent connection develops, since retrograde confusion in this area starts to clear.

Career And Money

Saturn retrograde in Aries continues to sit in your second house of money, possessions and self-worth, a placement that asks for patience with slow financial progress rather than quick wins. Neptune, also retrograde in Aries and sharing that same second house, can blur the line between what you truly need and what you simply wish for when it comes to spending.

Mars conjunct Jupiter in your sixth house of daily work and health routines gives you extra drive to push through tasks today. That pairing favors getting ahead on work you have been putting off rather than starting something brand new.

Health And Wellbeing

The Mars and Jupiter conjunction in your sixth house supports higher energy for exercise, errands or any routine that keeps your body moving. Use that momentum for something structured rather than scattering it across too many tasks at once.

Pluto sitting quietly in your 12th house of rest, reflection and endings is a reminder that downtime matters just as much as output today. Build in a short period of quiet before bed, especially with the Moon’s waxing crescent phase still building toward fuller light. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to your exercise or wellness routine.

Pisces Tip For Friday

With the Moon in Capricorn activating your 11th house of friends and groups, reach out to a friend or community connection you have been meaning to catch up with. A short message or quick plan to meet works better than overthinking the timing, especially with Mercury freshly direct and communication flowing more easily again.

Read all of the Weekly, Daily, and Monthly Horoscopes as well as Astrology explainers from Total Apex Entertainment.

Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.