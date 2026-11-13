Sagittarius Horoscope Nov 13, 2026

Sagittarius horoscope for Nov. 13 arrives with two long-awaited shifts: Mercury stations direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET, and Venus stations direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m. ET.

Both planets move through quiet, background-facing houses for Sagittarius, so the bigger shift is internal. The Moon sits in Capricorn, lighting up the Sagittarius 2nd house of money, possessions and self-worth, under a waxing crescent phase at 17% illumination.

Mercury’s direct turn lands in the Sagittarius 12th house of rest, reflection, endings and the hidden, the same house the Sun currently occupies at 21 degrees Scorpio. That combination favors closing loops quietly rather than announcing big plans. Mercury itself sits early in Scorpio at 5 degrees and forms a square to Pluto in Aquarius, a tense aspect that can bring an old thought or conversation back for one more review before it is finally put to rest.

Love And Relationships

Venus stations direct in Libra tonight, still inside the Sagittarius 11th house of friends, groups and hopes for the future. Retrograde Venus has kept this house turned inward, and its direct turn suggests friendships and group plans can start moving forward again rather than circling the same conversation. Venus also forms a sextile to Mars in Leo, which sits in the Sagittarius 9th house of travel, higher learning and beliefs alongside Jupiter at 25 degrees. That Mars-Jupiter conjunction in the 9th house supports direct, honest exchanges with a partner or close friend about a shared belief, trip or long-term goal.

Career And Money

With the Moon in Capricorn moving through the 2nd house of money, possessions and self-worth, practical financial matters are easier to face clearly today. Capricorn’s steady, structured energy favors reviewing a budget, confirming a payment or taking stock of what something is actually worth, rather than making a big new purchase. Mercury’s direct station in the 12th house also means any delayed paperwork, invoice or background task tied to work can finally move again after Nov. 13.

Health And Wellbeing

The Sun and Mercury both sitting in the Sagittarius 12th house point to a day that rewards slowing down rather than pushing through. This house governs rest and reflection, so stepping back from a packed schedule to recharge fits the sky’s current emphasis. Saturn retrograde in Aries continues to move through the 5th house of romance, creativity, fun and children, alongside retrograde Neptune at 1 degree Aries, a pairing that can make creative energy feel a little foggy or slow to access.

General self-care, like protecting sleep or taking a quiet walk, suits the mood better than forcing a burst of inspiration. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to a fitness or wellness routine.

Sagittarius Tip For Friday

Use Mercury’s direct station to send the message or finish the task that has been stalled, but save bigger financial decisions for when the Moon moves out of Capricorn. Readers can track the current lunar cycle through moon phase data from timeanddate.com to see how the waxing crescent builds toward the next full Moon.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.