Libra Horoscope Nov. 13, 2026

Libra, your ruling planet Venus stations direct in your own sign at 7:21 p.m. ET on Nov. 13, 2026, closing out a retrograde cycle that has had Venus moving backward through your first house of self, identity and first impressions at 22 degrees. The Libra horoscope for Nov. 13 centers on this shift, which arrives the same day Mercury also turns direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET, bringing a second planet back up to speed in your second house of money and self-worth.

The Moon sits in Capricorn at 10 degrees today, a Waxing Crescent phase at 17% illumination, lighting up your fourth house of home, family and roots. That combination, Venus steadying itself in your identity sector while the Moon works through domestic matters, makes this a day for settling rather than starting.

Venus retrograde periods tend to stir up questions about appearance, relationships and personal direction, and Venus has been doing that work in your first house for weeks. With Venus turning direct in Libra on Nov. 13, those questions begin to find answers rather than more confusion.

Mars sits conjunct Jupiter in Leo at 24 and 25 degrees, both activating your eleventh house of friends, groups and future hopes. That pairing adds momentum to social plans or group projects even as the personal Venus shift asks you to look inward first.

Love And Relationships

Saturn retrograde and Neptune retrograde both sit in Aries, in your seventh house of partnerships and one-on-one relationships, at 8 and 1 degrees respectively. That combination has likely made committed relationships feel like they require more structure and less illusion lately.

With Venus now direct in your own sign, you are better positioned to say what you actually want from a partner rather than second-guessing it. Venus sextile Mars in the sky today supports warmer, more direct conversations with someone you care about, whether that is a reconciliation or simply clearer communication about needs.

Career And Money

Mercury’s direct station in Scorpio, your second house of money and possessions, is the headline for your finances today. Mercury retrograde periods often coincide with miscommunication or delays around contracts, invoices or budgeting, and this station suggests those snags should start to clear.

Mercury square Pluto remains active in the chart, which can intensify conversations about value, whether that means negotiating pay or reassessing what you own and why. Give financial decisions one more day before finalizing anything important, since Mercury’s direct motion is brand new as of this morning.

Health And Wellbeing

The Moon in Capricorn through your fourth house points attention toward home routines and rest. A Waxing Crescent Moon, according to NASA’s guide to moon phases, marks an early building phase in the lunar cycle, a fitting backdrop for small, sustainable adjustments rather than big overhauls.

Consider a grounding evening routine tonight, since Venus stations direct after dark. Simple habits like a consistent bedtime or a quiet walk support the steadier energy this transit brings. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any significant changes to diet, exercise or sleep habits.

Libra Tip For Friday

Treat Nov. 13 as a pause rather than a launchpad. Let Venus settle into direct motion before you commit to a new look, relationship step or big purchase, and use the Capricorn Moon’s focus on home to tie up loose ends around the house instead.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.