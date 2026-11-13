Leo Horoscope Nov. 13, 2026

Leo horoscope Nov 13 arrives with Mars conjunct Jupiter in your own sign, a pairing that lands in your first house of self, identity and first impressions. The Moon sits in Capricorn, lighting up your sixth house of daily work and routines, while Mercury stations direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET and Venus stations direct in Libra later that evening at 7:21 p.m. ET, according to timeanddate.com. With the Moon waxing at 17% illumination, the day favors steady action over big declarations.

Mars and Jupiter sit together at 24 and 25 degrees of Leo, both in your first house of self and presentation. That combination tends to boost confidence and physical energy, and it falls squarely in the house that governs how you come across to others. Paired with the Capricorn Moon working through your sixth house of daily work and health routines, the emphasis today is less about launching something new and more about carrying through on what you already started.

Love And Relationships

Venus, retrograde since before this date, stations direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m. ET, moving through your third house of communication, siblings and short trips. That shift can ease conversations that felt stuck over the past several weeks, particularly with a sibling or someone close by. Venus sits sextile Mars today, a supportive angle between your relationship planet and the Mars-Jupiter energy in your first house, which can make it easier to express affection directly rather than through hints.

Career And Money

Mercury also stations direct today, at 10:55 a.m. ET, after moving through Scorpio and your fourth house of home, family and roots. Mercury square Pluto is active in the sky data, and with Pluto sitting in your seventh house of partnerships, a work-related conversation involving a close collaborator or contract may need more care than usual. Still, Mercury turning direct tends to unstick delayed paperwork, messages or decisions tied to home or family finances that may have stalled during the retrograde window.

Health And Wellbeing

With the Moon in Capricorn activating your sixth house of daily routines, this is a day suited to tending to the basics: sleep, movement and whatever structure keeps your week running. The Mars-Jupiter conjunction in your first house can bring a burst of physical drive, so pace it rather than pushing through fatigue. Consider a licensed health professional before making any changes to an existing routine or exercise plan.

Leo Tip For Friday

Use the direct turns of Mercury and Venus as a cue to send the message or make the call you have been putting off, especially anything involving a sibling, a short trip or a stalled household matter. Let the Mars-Jupiter conjunction carry you through follow-through tasks rather than new ventures, and save any big partnership conversation for a day when Mercury square Pluto has eased.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.