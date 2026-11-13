Cancer Horoscope Nov. 13, 2026

Two planets switch direction over your fun house and your home sector today, and that shift sets the tone for Cancer on Nov. 13, 2026. Mercury stations direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET, moving through your 5th house of romance, creativity and children, while Venus stations direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m. ET, lighting your 4th house of home, family and roots. The Moon sits in Capricorn in your 7th house of partnerships, part of a Waxing Crescent phase at 17% illumination, according to timeanddate.com’s moon phase data.

Mercury turning direct after weeks of retrograde motion through your 5th house means conversations about love, hobbies or a creative project finally get traction. Venus doing the same in your 4th house later tonight suggests a stalled family matter or home decision starts moving again. With Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo, both sitting in your 2nd house of money and self-worth, financial confidence gets an extra push today.

Love And Relationships

Mercury’s direct station in your 5th house of romance and fun gives Cancer a green light to say what has been sitting unspoken since the retrograde began. If a flirtation or a creative connection stalled out in recent weeks, expect clearer answers starting this morning.

The Moon in Capricorn occupies your 7th house of partnerships, favoring practical, grounded conversations with a spouse or close partner over dramatic gestures. Venus stationing direct in Libra, your 4th house of home and family, late tonight points toward smoother footing in domestic matters that touch a relationship, whether that means a partner’s family or shared living space.

Career And Money

Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo, both in your 2nd house of money and possessions, gives Cancer a boost of confidence around earnings or a purchase under consideration today. This pairing favors direct action on a financial decision rather than more waiting.

Saturn retrograde in Aries continues to sit in your 10th house of career and reputation, a reminder that professional recognition is still being built slowly rather than handed over quickly. Neptune retrograde also occupies that same 10th house, so keep expectations about public credit or workplace clarity realistic rather than idealized.

Health And Wellbeing

Uranus retrograde in Gemini sits in your 12th house of rest, reflection and endings, a placement that favors quiet recovery time over a packed schedule. Cancer may feel pulled toward solitude today, and that pull is worth honoring rather than fighting.

With Mercury and Venus both shifting direction on the same day, nervous energy can run a little high. A short walk, an earlier bedtime or simply unplugging for an hour can help settle that energy before it builds. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to your wellness routine.

Cancer Tip For Friday

Use the hours after Mercury stations direct at 10:55 a.m. ET to send the message or make the call you have been holding onto in your 5th house of romance and creativity. Clarity is on your side today, and the Moon’s steady Capricorn placement in your 7th house gives you the grounded footing to deliver it calmly.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.