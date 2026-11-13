Hila Klein Divorce: What She's Asking From Ethan Klein

Hila Klein has filed for divorce from Ethan Klein, formally moving to end their 14-year marriage less than two weeks after she publicly accused him of having an affair. TMZ first reported the filing Nov. 2.

The couple, who built a massive YouTube following as h3h3Productions before launching the H3 Podcast, married on Oct. 10, 2012. The filing lists Oct. 13, 2026, as their date of separation, TMZ reported. They have three children together.

What Hila Klein Is Asking For In The Divorce Filing

Hila is requesting joint custody of the couple’s three children. She’s also asking for spousal support, for Ethan to cover her legal fees and for her maiden name to be restored, according to TMZ.

Celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, whose past clients include Kim Kardashian, filed the petition on her behalf.

How The Split Became Public

The filing caps a rough few weeks for the couple. On Oct. 22, Ethan announced that the H3 Podcast was going on an indefinite hiatus. The next day, Hila posted a lengthy statement on Instagram alleging that Ethan had been having an affair for months and that he admitted to it after first downplaying it.

“I am living in a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” she wrote.

Ethan responded the same day, asking for privacy on behalf of his family. He also said he would divest from all of his podcasts so the proceeds go solely to the crew.

What It Means For Fans Of The H3 Podcast

The H3 Podcast remains on indefinite hiatus with no return date announced. The show’s crew has said it won’t keep working on the podcast with Ethan involved or profiting from it, and it has publicly backed Hila.

“We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way,” the crew wrote in a statement shared on the show’s Instagram account.

Whether the show eventually returns without Ethan hasn’t been announced, and neither Hila nor Ethan has publicly discussed the divorce proceedings.