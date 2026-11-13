Gemini Horoscope Nov. 13, 2026

Gemini, Nov. 13, 2026 brings a rare planetary reset. Mercury stations direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET, and Venus stations direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m.

ET, both moving through your sixth house of daily work and your fifth house of romance and creativity. The Moon sits in Capricorn, activating your eighth house of intimacy and shared resources, under a Waxing Crescent phase that is 17% illuminated.

With two planets changing direction on the same day, this is less about new beginnings and more about momentum returning to stalled plans. Mercury going direct in your sixth house means clarity comes back to your work routines and health habits after weeks of static. Venus turning direct in your fifth house eases tension around a creative project or a romantic situation that has felt stuck.

Love And Relationships

Venus stations direct in Libra on Nov. 13 at 7:21 p.m. ET, right in your fifth house of romance, creativity and fun. If a relationship or a flirtation has felt paused or confusing these past several weeks, you may notice things start to move again after this evening. Venus sextile Mars is also active today, which can smooth communication between you and a partner or a love interest.

The Moon in Capricorn, meanwhile, sits in your eighth house of intimacy and shared resources. That placement favors honest conversations about what you both actually want, rather than surface-level small talk. Uranus, retrograde in your own sign of Gemini since it sits in your first house, can make you crave independence even while you are drawn closer to someone. Give yourself room to want both.

Career And Money

Mercury, your ruling planet, stations direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET, landing in your sixth house of daily work, health routines and service. This is the headline event of the day for your professional life. A project, email thread or work decision that has felt frozen in place has a real chance of moving forward now that Mercury is no longer retrograde.

Mars and Jupiter are both in Leo today, conjunct in your third house of communication, siblings and short trips. That pairing supports direct conversations with coworkers or a sibling, and favors any task involving writing, pitching or negotiating. Just watch for overconfidence, since Mars conjunct Jupiter can push you to promise more than you can deliver.

Health And Wellbeing

With Mercury direct in your sixth house of daily work and health routines, this is a good day to reset a habit you let slide during the retrograde, whether that is a sleep schedule, a workout routine or simply catching up on errands. The Capricorn Moon in your eighth house can bring up deeper questions about stress and what you are holding onto, so give yourself quiet time to process rather than pushing through. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to a wellness routine.

Gemini Tip For Friday

Use the return of direct motion in Mercury and Venus to revisit one conversation or project you shelved weeks ago. Saturn and Neptune, both retrograde in Aries in your 11th house of friends and future hopes, suggest that patience with a group plan will pay off more than forcing an answer today. According to timeanddate.com, a Waxing Crescent moon is a building phase, which fits a day better suited to momentum than to major decisions.

Read all of the Weekly, Daily, and Monthly Horoscopes as well as Astrology explainers from Total Apex Entertainment.

Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.