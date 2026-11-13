Acura NSX Reproduction Parts: Why 3,000 New Pieces Matter

Acura started selling more than 3,000 reproduction parts for the first-generation NSX on Nov. 2. The parts go through the Honda Heritage Parts program, giving owners of the 1991-2005 sports car a factory-backed way to keep their vehicles running two decades after production ended.

Owners can buy the NSX reproduction parts through Acura dealerships nationwide or through Honda’s DreamShop, according to Acura’s announcement. When Acura first outlined the U.S. program in March, it said the parts would span the car’s powertrain, interior, exterior, electrical system and chassis.

What Acura Announced About The NSX Reproduction Parts

The Honda Heritage Parts program sorts parts into two categories. Genuine Honda Reproduction Parts are made with the same materials and production methods used for the original components. Honda Compatible Parts are newly redeveloped replacements for original pieces Honda no longer sells. The initial U.S. catalog of more than 3,000 parts falls under the Genuine Honda Reproduction Parts category.

Acura says the lineup is subject to change without notice, so owners looking for a specific component should confirm availability before buying.

What It Means For NSX Owners

A factory-backed parts program gives first-generation NSX owners an alternative to the used market, where sourcing original components can mean searching listings or relying on enthusiast networks to track down pieces. With Acura behind the reproduction parts, owners can get components built to original specifications rather than hoping a used part turns up in good condition.

The move also has implications beyond current owners. Supporting a car with factory parts long after it stopped rolling off the line can make the model more attractive on the secondhand market, since buyers have more confidence that a car can be properly maintained long term.

Background

The first-generation NSX built a reputation as one of Honda’s most significant performance cars, and its age has made parts sourcing increasingly difficult for owners trying to keep original examples on the road. Honda Heritage Parts sits under Honda Heritage Works, a global service business that launched in Japan on April 1 before the parts program reached the U.S. The NSX is the first model covered, and Honda has said it is evaluating other classic Honda and Acura performance models for the program.

What’s Next

Acura has not released a full list of the parts or pricing for individual items, though it says it plans to grow the catalog over time. Owners interested in the program can check with Acura dealerships or Honda’s DreamShop to confirm whether the components they need are ready to order.

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