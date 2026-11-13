Taurus Horoscope Nov. 13, 2026

Taurus horoscope Nov 13 arrives with two major shifts overhead. Mercury stations direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET, moving through your 7th house of partnerships and close one-on-one relationships.

Later, Venus stations direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m. ET, activating your 6th house of daily work, health routines and service. With the Moon in Capricorn lighting up your 9th house of travel, higher learning and beliefs, Thursday favors clearing backlogs before looking ahead.

The day splits into two phases. The morning favors finishing conversations that stalled while Mercury was retrograde, since that planet now moves forward again in your partnership sector. The evening favors tackling work and health habits that felt stuck, as Venus resumes forward motion in your 6th house.

Love And Relationships

Mercury’s direct station in Scorpio sits squarely in your 7th house of partnerships, the part of your chart tied to one-on-one bonds. Any miscommunication with a partner or close collaborator over the past few weeks has a real chance to resolve now that the planet is moving forward again. Venus, the planet of love, is also stationing direct today in Libra, though it lands in your 6th house of daily work and routines rather than romance directly.

That placement suggests affection shows up through small acts of service today, not grand gestures. A partner who has been helping with practical tasks deserves acknowledgment.

Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo, sitting in your 4th house of home and family, adds warmth to domestic bonds. Conversations with relatives or roommates carry extra energy and optimism today.

Career And Money

Pluto in Aquarius continues to occupy your 10th house of career and public reputation, a long-term placement that keeps professional standing a background theme this month. Uranus, retrograde in Gemini, sits in your 2nd house of money and self-worth, a reminder that income sources tied to unconventional or tech-related work may still feel unsettled while that planet moves backward.

With Venus stationing direct in your 6th house of daily work, today is a reasonable point to restart stalled projects or renegotiate a work arrangement that has felt frozen. Mercury going direct in your partnership house also helps if a business negotiation or contract conversation has been on hold.

Health And Wellbeing

Venus direct in Libra, ruling your 6th house of health routines, points to today as a good moment to restart a wellness habit that lapsed. This is general guidance, not medical advice. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before changing any health routine.

Saturn and Neptune, both retrograde in Aries, continue to occupy your 12th house of rest and reflection. That combination has favored quiet recovery time over the past weeks, and Thursday is no exception. The Moon’s Waxing Crescent phase, at 17% illumination according to timeanddate.com’s moon phase data, supports steady, building energy rather than a push for big results right away.

Taurus Tip For Thursday

Use the morning for a direct conversation you have been putting off, while Mercury moves forward in your 7th house. Save the evening for restarting one practical task at work or in your health routine, timed to Venus going direct in your 6th house.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.