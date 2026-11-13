Aries Horoscope Nov. 13, 2026

Mercury stations direct in Scorpio at 10:55 a.m. ET on Nov. 13, 2026, easing tension in your eighth house of shared resources and intimacy, while Venus stations direct in Libra later that evening at 7:21 p.m. ET inside your seventh house of partnerships. For Aries, the day favors patience over the push you have felt lately, since two personal planets switch direction within hours of each other.

The Moon sits in Capricorn at 10 degrees, lighting up your 10th house of career and reputation. That puts the spotlight on how you show up professionally, not just how you feel privately. Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo, both in your fifth house of romance and creativity, adds a steady current of confidence to anything playful or expressive you take on today.

Love And Relationships

Venus stations direct in Libra at 7:21 p.m. ET, inside your seventh house of partnerships and one-on-one relationships. This marks the end of a retrograde cycle that may have left a negotiation or a relationship conversation feeling stalled. With Venus sextile Mars active in the sky, there is support for warmth and compromise once Venus turns direct, especially in a partnership that has needed clearer footing.

Mars and Jupiter sitting together in Leo, in your fifth house, keep romance and fun in view too. If you are single, this pairing favors direct, confident gestures rather than waiting on the sidelines.

Career And Money

The Moon in Capricorn activates your 10th house of career and public life, so decisions made or noticed today can carry extra weight with bosses or clients. Mercury stationing direct in Scorpio in your eighth house also matters for money matters tied to shared resources, joint accounts or negotiations that involve another person’s finances.

Since Mercury was retrograde heading into today, a stalled conversation about a contract, loan or shared expense has room to move forward again. Give it until after 10:55 a.m. ET before expecting real clarity.

Health And Wellbeing

Saturn retrograde and Neptune retrograde both sit in Aries, your own sign, in your first house of self and identity. That combination can make you feel like you are working through old patterns around how you present yourself to the world. Use today’s Waxing Crescent Moon, currently 17% illuminated, as a reminder that this is still an early building phase, not a finish line.

Simple, grounding routines serve you better than big overhauls right now. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before starting any new wellness routine.

Aries Tip For Friday

With both Mercury and Venus stationing direct on the same day, hold off on your most important calls or messages until the evening, after Venus turns direct at 7:21 p.m. ET. Conversations about partnerships or shared money land better once both planets are moving forward again. You can track the Moon’s current phase through NASA’s moon phases guide if you want to follow how the waxing cycle builds toward the next full moon.

Read all of the Weekly, Daily, and Monthly Horoscopes as well as Astrology explainers from Total Apex Entertainment.

Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.