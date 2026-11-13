Will Smith and Sheree Zampino in Sydney: Why It's No Shock

Will Smith and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino were photographed together at Sydney Airport after the actor wrapped filming on his upcoming movie “Supermax,” according to E! News. Photos of the pair, first obtained by Page Six, show the former couple smiling and laughing in casual clothes.

The sighting surprised some fans, but it fits a long pattern. Smith and Zampino have spent more than three decades raising their son, Trey, and have been open about the close bond their blended family shares.

Zampino, 58, was married to Smith from 1992 to 1995. Smith, 58, married Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997, and the two share son Jaden and daughter Willow.

What Happened In Australia

Smith spent the fall in New South Wales shooting “Supermax,” an Amazon MGM Studios action thriller directed by David Gordon Green and co-starring Jaafar Jackson. Production began in late August and wrapped in October.

Zampino joined Smith in Australia, and E! News described the trip as a vacation. Details such as how long she was there, what the pair did or whether other family members came along have not been reported.

A Co-Parenting Relationship With A Public History

Smith and Zampino have spoken publicly about co-parenting Trey, who turned 34 on Nov. 11. Zampino has been especially candid about her relationship with Pinkett Smith, which she has said got off to a rocky start.

During an October 2022 episode of “Red Table Talk,” the Facebook Watch series hosted by Pinkett Smith, Zampino spoke directly to Pinkett Smith about her role as Trey’s stepmother.

“My only requirement was that you treated my son well. You did that. And your heart was always right toward him, wanting the best for him,” Zampino said.

In the same episode, Pinkett Smith said Smith and Zampino take trips together without her and that she’s comfortable with it.

Background And Context

The family has continued to show up for one another in public. Last November, Smith, Pinkett Smith and Jaden joined Zampino to celebrate Trey’s 33rd birthday, and Zampino shared photos from the gathering on Instagram.

What’s Next

Amazon MGM Studios has not announced a release date for “Supermax,” which will stream on Prime Video. Neither Smith nor Zampino has shared details of the trip beyond the airport photos.