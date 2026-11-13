Dead by Daylight Apologizes After Unauthorized DLC Gift To Streamer TheBurntPeanut

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has apologized after a team member gifted streamer TheBurntPeanut paid in-game content without receiving the approvals typically required for such decisions. The move quickly drew criticism from players and content creators, prompting the studio to revoke the content and review how it handles creator partnerships. Behaviour later acknowledged that internal approval procedures were not followed and said it would revise its creator-engagement guidelines going forward.

What Happened? An Unauthorized DLC Gift

DbD Pulse via X (Formerly Twitter)

The controversy began during a Dead by Daylight livestream featuring TheBurntPeanut, a creator who had not previously been known for covering the game. During the stream, a Behaviour Interactive team member granted the creator access to paid Dead by Daylight content and in-game currency without first obtaining the approvals normally required for such gifts.



According to Behaviour Interactive’s initial statement, granting temporary access to game content is not unusual when introducing creators to Dead by Daylight. However, the company later said this particular decision was made outside its standard review process.

The situation escalated after concerns were raised during the stream regarding the creator and the decision to provide paid content. When TheBurntPeanut reportedly offered to return the content rather than create additional controversy, a response from the official Dead by Daylight account stating “WE CAN TAKE THE HEAT! THEY ARE YOURS TO KEEP” became a focal point of community discussion.

PC Gamer reported that the gifted content was valued at roughly $300 and noted that TheBurntPeanut had indicated a willingness to purchase the content independently if necessary.

Community Reaction To The DbD Pulse Statement

The Burnt Peanut Situation in Dead by Daylight via PwettyDerek YouTube Channel

Behaviour’s first public response came through the studio’s DbD Pulse account rather than the main Dead by Daylight social media channels. In that statement, the company said the content grant had not received the appropriate approvals and that the employee’s conduct did not reflect the game’s core values.

The response quickly became a controversy of its own. Some players argued the company had failed to adequately explain how the situation occurred, while others questioned why the statement had been issued through the smaller DbD Pulse account instead of the primary Dead by Daylight account.

Discussion also shifted toward Behaviour’s handling of the employee involved. Community reaction was mixed. Reactions to the statement varied widely. Some replies focused on Behaviour’s admission that approval procedures had not been followed, while others argued the company was unfairly distancing itself from the employee involved in the decision.

The result was a controversy extending beyond the original DLC gift itself, with debate spreading across the game’s community, content creators, and social media channels.

Behaviour Interactive’s Explanation

A day later, Behaviour Interactive published a far more detailed statement through the official Dead by Daylight account addressing many of the concerns raised by players. The company explained that team members had noticed a large audience watching a creator who had not previously played the game and attempted to welcome a new player into the community.

According to the studio, the decision was made too quickly and outside the normal discussions that would typically occur before engaging with a creator. Behaviour said it normally reviews a creator’s content and online presence before working with them to make sure any partnership reflects the values the studio promotes. According to Behaviour, those checks were not properly followed in this case. The studio also acknowledged that its internal review process needed improvement.

Behaviour’s Official Response

Dead By Daylight via X (Formerly Twitter)

In its expanded statement, Behaviour specifically addressed the now-infamous “WE CAN TAKE THE HEAT!” response. The company said that message demonstrated “a disregard for the context” of the situation and crossed the line of what should have been an appropriate response from an official account. Behaviour further stated that it should have investigated community concerns when they were first raised instead of dismissing them. The company apologized for the situation and acknowledged the impact it had on the broader Dead by Daylight community.

Behaviour later confirmed that the content had been removed from the account and said it would update its guidelines for working with creators. Additional changes include revised approval procedures for granting content and currency as well as further internal training for staff involved in community engagement. Behaviour said it would not discuss potential personnel decisions publicly, describing the matter as confidential, but reiterated that it was taking the incident seriously and reviewing its internal processes.

What Happens Next?

Behaviour Interactive says rebuilding trust with the Dead by Daylight community will take time. The studio says it will update how creator partnerships are reviewed and introduce additional approval steps before content or currency can be granted in the future.

The controversy has continued well beyond the original DLC gift, with players debating both Behaviour’s decision to grant the content and its handling of the fallout. The situation has also sparked broader discussion about how game developers choose the creators and influencers they work with.