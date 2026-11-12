Gemini Horoscope Nov 12, 2026

Gemini, Nov. 12, 2026 asks you to put your natural gift for conversation to work in your own corner of the sky. The Moon starts the day in Sagittarius, lighting up your seventh house of partnerships and close one-on-one relationships, before shifting into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET. Mars and Jupiter both sit in Leo, activating your third house of communication, siblings and short trips, which gives the day a talkative, idea-driven edge.

The Moon is a waxing crescent at 11% illumination, a phase associated with building momentum rather than wrapping things up. With Mercury retrograde in Scorpio moving through your sixth house of daily work and health routines, this is a day better suited to revising plans than launching brand new ones.

Love And Relationships For Gemini On Nov. 12

The Sagittarius Moon in your seventh house puts partnerships front and center for the first part of the day, favoring honest, direct conversation with a spouse, partner or close collaborator. Venus retrograde in Libra sits in your fifth house of romance, creativity and fun, and it forms a sextile to Mars in Leo today. That aspect supports warmth and playful energy between you and someone you are dating or already committed to, even while Venus retrograde asks you to revisit older patterns in romance rather than start something entirely new.

Once the Moon moves into Capricorn in the afternoon, the mood in relationships can turn more practical. Use that shift to talk through logistics, shared responsibilities or long-term plans with a partner rather than expecting a big emotional conversation.

Career And Money

Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo keeps your third house of communication busy, which bodes well for pitches, interviews, emails and any work that depends on being clear and persuasive. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, tied to your sixth house of daily work and service, suggests double-checking details in routine tasks or health-related paperwork before you send them off.

Saturn retrograde in Aries continues to sit in your 11th house of friends, groups and hopes for the future, a placement that can make group projects or professional networks feel slower-moving right now. Patience with collaborators pays off more than pushing for quick results today.

Health And Wellbeing

With the Sun in Scorpio still moving through your sixth house of daily routines, this is a good stretch to focus on consistency in sleep, meals and exercise rather than overhauling your habits overnight. Mercury retrograde in that same house favors simple, repeatable self-care routines over trying something new. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making any changes to medication, diet or exercise routines.

Neptune retrograde in Aries, tied to your 11th house, can make it tempting to lose track of time in group settings or online communities. Setting a loose time limit for yourself can help keep rest and routine on schedule.

Gemini Tip For Thursday

Use the morning hours, while the Moon is still in Sagittarius, for the conversations that matter most to a partnership, then shift into practical planning mode once the Moon enters Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET. For more on how the Moon’s phase shapes the day, timeanddate.com’s moon phase guide explains what a waxing crescent phase typically supports.

Read all of the Weekly, Daily, and Monthly Horoscopes as well as Astrology explainers from Total Apex Entertainment.

Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.