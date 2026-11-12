Aries Horoscope Nov. 12, 2026

The Aries horoscope for Nov. 12, 2026 centers on a Moon that starts the day in Sagittarius and shifts into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, moving from your 9th house of travel and beliefs into deeper, more grounded territory. With Saturn retrograde and Neptune retrograde both still sitting in your own sign of Aries, in your 1st house of self and identity, Wednesday asks you to hold steady in who you are even while plans around you stay fluid.

The Moon’s waxing crescent phase, 11% illuminated according to timeanddate.com, favors small, deliberate steps rather than big declarations. That fits the mood today: build quietly, confirm later.

Love And Relationships

Venus retrograde in Libra continues to sit in your 7th house of partnerships, which can bring old relationship questions back into focus. The good news is Venus is sextile Mars today, and Mars sits in Leo in your 5th house of romance and fun. That aspect softens tension and makes it easier to express affection honestly, even if Venus retrograde has you reconsidering what you want from a one-on-one bond.

Singles may find the afternoon Moon shift into Capricorn, after 3:27 p.m. ET, better suited to quiet connection than big declarations. Let conversations settle rather than forcing a label on anything new.

Career And Money

Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo keeps energy high around your 5th house of creativity and personal projects, which can spill into how you approach work tasks that let you show initiative. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, still moving through your 8th house of shared resources, suggests this is not the day to finalize contracts, loans or joint financial decisions. Review the fine print instead of signing off on it.

The Moon’s move into Capricorn later in the day brings a more practical, results-focused tone to the evening, useful for organizing tasks or setting a concrete plan for tomorrow.

Health And Wellbeing

With Saturn retrograde and Neptune retrograde both in Aries and your 1st house, self-care today means balancing discipline with rest. Saturn’s influence can make you push hard on routines, while Neptune’s can blur the line between rest and avoidance. A short walk or stretch break between tasks helps keep both planets working in your favor rather than against each other. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before starting any new fitness or wellness routine.

Aries Tip For Thursday

Use the early hours of the day, while the Moon is still in Sagittarius, to finish any open-ended conversations or research. Once the Moon enters Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, shift your attention to practical follow-through: lists, confirmations and small commitments you can actually keep.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.