Capricorn Horoscope Nov. 12, 2026

The Capricorn horoscope for Nov. 12, 2026 centers on a quiet morning that gives way to a grounded afternoon. The Moon spends the early hours in Sagittarius and your 12th house of rest, reflection and endings, then crosses into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, according to Astronomy Engine planetary position data. That shift brings the Moon into your own sign, a brief but real boost of clarity after a slower start to the day.

The Sun remains in Scorpio and your 11th house of friends, groups and hopes for the future, joined by a retrograde Mercury in the same sign and house. Mars and Jupiter both sit in Leo, lighting your 8th house of intimacy, shared resources and transformation, with the two planets in a conjunction per the official data. Saturn and Neptune, both retrograde, continue through Aries and your 4th house of home, family and roots.

Love And Relationships

Venus is retrograde in Libra, moving through your 10th house of career, reputation and public life. That placement keeps romantic matters tied to how you show up professionally or publicly today, and old questions about reputation or commitment may resurface rather than resolve cleanly while Venus remains retrograde.

The morning Moon in Sagittarius, still in your 12th house of the hidden and the private, favors quiet conversations over public declarations. Save bigger relationship talks for after the Moon enters Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, when your own sign’s steadiness can help you speak plainly.

Career And Money

Pluto sits in Aquarius and your 2nd house of money, possessions and self-worth, a long-term placement that keeps financial habits and personal value front of mind. Mercury’s retrograde path through Scorpio and your 11th house suggests this is a better day to revisit plans with friends, networks or group projects than to launch something new.

Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo, active in your 8th house, points to momentum around shared resources, joint finances or deeper partnerships. That energy supports following through on commitments already in motion rather than starting fresh negotiations.

Health And Wellbeing

Uranus, retrograde in Gemini, continues to move through your 6th house of daily work, health routines and service. That can make routines feel unsettled or due for adjustment, so treat small disruptions to your schedule as information rather than setbacks.

With the Moon waxing crescent at 11% illumination before it reaches Capricorn, the day favors gradual effort over big pushes. This is general guidance, not medical advice. Talk to a doctor or other health professional before making changes to any health routine.

Capricorn Tip For Thursday

Use the hours before 3:27 p.m. ET for quiet planning, then lean into the Moon’s arrival in your sign to make one grounded, practical decision rather than several scattered ones. Saturn and Neptune retrograde in Aries, both tied to your 4th house, make this a good stretch for small, steady work on home or family matters instead of major changes.

For more on how the Moon’s current phase fits into the wider cycle, see timeanddate.com’s moon phase tracker.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.