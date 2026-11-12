Pisces Horoscope Nov. 12, 2026

Pisces starts Thursday with Mars conjunct Jupiter in Leo, both planets lighting up the sixth house of daily work, health routines and service. The Moon begins the day in Sagittarius inside the career zone before shifting into Capricorn at 3:27 p.m. ET, a move that keeps professional matters front and center for most of the day.

Love And Relationships

Venus sits retrograde in Libra, deep in the eighth house of intimacy, shared resources and transformation. That placement favors honest conversations over grand gestures right now. Venus does form a supportive sextile to Mars in Leo, which can smooth over tension between partners who have been negotiating finances or deeper emotional territory. Pisces who are working through a joint decision with a partner may find this a better day to talk logistics than to make big romantic plans, given Venus is still moving backward.

Career And Money

The biggest story of the day is Mars conjunct Jupiter, both in Leo and both activating the sixth house of daily work and routines. That combination points to added energy and momentum on work tasks, projects or health-related commitments. The Moon’s placement in Sagittarius, and then Capricorn after 3:27 p.m. ET, keeps the tenth house of career and reputation active, so visibility with supervisors or the public is likely higher than usual.

On the money side, Saturn retrograde and Neptune retrograde both sit in Aries in the second house of money, possessions and self-worth. That pairing suggests this is not the day for loose spending or unclear financial commitments. Saturn asks for discipline, while Neptune retrograde can blur details, so Pisces should double-check numbers before signing off on anything involving shared costs or big purchases.

Health And Wellbeing

With Mars and Jupiter both energizing the sixth house, physical activity and health routines get a natural lift today. This is general guidance, not medical advice, so talk to a doctor or other health professional before starting any new exercise or wellness routine. A walk, a workout, or simply tackling a task list with more energy than usual fits the sky’s mood well.

Pisces Tip For Thursday

Use the extra drive from Mars and Jupiter to clear one overdue work task before the Moon settles into Capricorn this afternoon. Save bigger financial decisions for a day when Saturn and Neptune are not both weighing on the money house. The Moon moves through its waxing crescent phase today at 11% illumination, according to timeanddate.com, a phase traditionally linked to building momentum rather than finishing projects.

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Disclaimer:This horoscope is intended for entertainment and general guidance only. The interpretations are symbolic and not predictive of specific events. Readers should not use this content as a substitute for professional advice in areas such as health, finance, or relationships.